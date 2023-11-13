Land transactions for Oct. 27-Nov. 3 Published 9:19 am Monday, November 13, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Oct. 27-Nov. 3:

Oct. 27

-Linda Hovell Martin to Travis Dement, for $510,500, for Lot 2026 in Glen Iris at Kilkeran Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Mansell E. Gilmore, for $319,900, for lot 93 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

-Carlos B. Taylor to Monica Y. Johnson, for $265,000, for Lot 1005 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Edwin B. Lumpkin to Luis Gutierrez, for $125,000, for Lot 187 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC to SFR TRS Property Holdings II LLC, for $342,100, for lot 1738 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector and Lot 3 in Hamlet.

-Groundwater Properties Inc. to Graves Real Estate Limited Partnership LTD, for $350,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Mushtaq Ali Shamsuddin, for $695,920, for Lot 1723 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Cecil Gary Wade to Helena Utility Board, for $10,000, for Lot 4 in Betty Wade Life Estates.

-Charles Herndon to Anna M. Herndon, for $232,657.20, for Lot 4 in Chase Plantation Amended Map.

-Wesley R. Kennemore to Wesley R. Kennemore, for $10,000, for Lot 4 in High Hampton Estates.

-Lisa H. Bond to Mark W. Bond, for $10,000, for Lot 3 in Mountain Park Third Sector.

-Jonathan R. Gardner to Larry Gardner, for $27,610, for property in Section 7, Township 21, Range 2 East.

-Adams Homes LLC to Jeffrey Brent Dasinger, for $357,700, for Lot 48 in Dawsons Cove.

-International J A D E Group Inc. to Gabriela Quintana, for $199,500, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Kristi N. Lowery Sibley to Camille Whitney Mason, for $209,900, for Lot 141 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Mortgage Research Center LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, for $231,138, for Lot 214 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Betty Y. Kelly to Loft Enterprises LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 16 in Braelinn Village Phase I.

-Mark A. Lacey to Mirinda Hill, for $1,095,000, for Lot 1 in Heatherwood Estates Final Plat.

-Robert Bradley Kiker to David Franklin Rushton, for $10, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Mark Nelson to Michael Dennis Mans, for $1,400,000, for Lot 1091 in Blackridge Phase 1A.

-Jon D. Peat to Jon D. Peat, for $128,890, for Lot 65 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, Lots 89 through 104, Lots A thru C.

Oct. 30

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Thomas G. McMann, for $411,748, for lot 114 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Jacqueline Carol Lund Pearson to Michael Evans, for $308,000, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Gabrielle Zalewski, for $410,872, for Lot 316 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 3.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Billie S. McCarty, for $120,000, for Lot 2557 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase I.

-Abdulmuttaleb A. Al Huneidi to Abdulmuttaleb A. Al Huneidi, for $232,500, for lot 4 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Claudia Arguedas to Tiffany Samuels, for $200,000, for lot 726A2 in Greystone Legacy 7th Sector Resurvey of Lots 726 and 727.

-Michael Henry Klinner to Robert E. Howard, for $650,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-April Dawn Garrett to Leif Milliron, for $260,000, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sky York Macrory, for $374,900, for Lot 334 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Brian Thomas Properties LLC to Seth Gandy, for $45,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Audra G. Weber to John T. Crawford, for $934,890, for Lot 177 in Weatherly Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Logan Brady to Stephen L. Pruitt, for $424,900, for Lot 16 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Bobby Ray Franklin, for $369,900, for Lot 330 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 3.

-Christopher G. Miller to Gretchen Carpintero Ramirez, for $645,000, for Lot 4 in Mountain Crest Estates Final Plat.

-Frank Powell to Shane E. Thomas, for $460,000, for Lot 2 in J. A. Jones Survey.

-Tracy L. Golden to Eric Jimenez Gonzalez, for $145,000, for Lot 12 in Canterbury Estates First Addition.

-Genaro Rodriguez to Zakariaha Heffner, for $242,000, for Lot 962 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to David A. Herring, for $501,708, for Lot 607 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Mary Sue Morgan, for $776,201, for Lot 104 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to John C. Giangrosso, for $639,922, for Lot 110 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Benjamin L. Bailey to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $210,300, for Lot 589 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Chet Minniear, for $1,405,682, for Lot 1505 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Terry Ray Cauthen, for $385,000, for Lot 1346 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Brent R. Wells to Adam Joseph Markus, for $304,525, for Lot 404 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Chase Pays Cash LLC to James Z. Tew, for $345,000, for Lot 467 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Sector 22 Resurvey of Lots 467 and 468.

-Charles Leverne Mclean to Justin Gurley, for $302,000, for Lot 1505 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Westervelt Realty Inc. to Shelby County Alabama, for $431,325, for property in Section 20, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Renee Roberson Whitman to Renee Whitman, for $169,260, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

Oct. 31

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Agneta Kalaghe, for $233,420, for Lot 114 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Luis Aguirre, for $255,900, for Lot 40 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.

-Marion H. Owen Phillips to Marion H. Owen Phillips, for $298,000, for Lot 9 in Meadow Brook 14th Sector.

-Rodney Lane Hitt to Nicholaus J. Francola, for $395,000, for Lot 521 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Ashley Reynolds to Kaitlyn Loyed, for $399,900, for Lot 28 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Fredrick H. Anderton, for $550,765, for Lot 1837 in Blackridge South Phase 8.

-Sarah Diane Green to Stephen Hoff, for $505,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Melissa Lyda to Paul Richard Glass, for $285,000, for Lot 322 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase 1.

-Kay M. Porter to Third Day Land Company LLC, for $7,500, for Lot 6 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Alex Cummings, for $265,434, for Lot 123 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.

-Patrick R. Roll to Chinook Properties LLC, for $317,000, for Lot 2 in Greystone Highlands Phase I Amended Map.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Alan Chandler, for $239,310, for Lot 71 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.

-Shalawn Moses to Sondra Williamson Bruce, for $356,000, for Lot 91 in Edenton 4th Amended Plat.

-Douglas Dickinson to SBE Properties LLC, for $50,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Prasanth Koundenyasa Kotharu, for $442,345, for Lot 314 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 3.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Jason Fain, for $775,000, for Lot 7 in Glen Estates Resurvey of Lot 68 of a Resurvey of Lots 6A and 7A.

-Cynthia A. Wright to Cynthia A. Wright, for $249,960, for Lot 521 in Savannah Pointe Sector 5 Phase II.

-Bill Barton to Gina Flack, for $309,000, for Lot 13 in Valley Brook Phase I.

-Matthew Boyd Macrory to Larry Davis, for $550,000, for Lot 1404 in Eagle Point 14th Sector.

-Caines L. Jones to Jared Douglas Chaffin, for $215,000, for Lot 39 in Countryside at Chelsea.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Ingrid Yvette Abner, for $448,610, for Lot 217 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-Simon Wesley Bowen to Joann Cook, for $350,750, for Lot 52 in Eagle Cove.

-Jackie McCormick Robertson to Jose Olsen Rivera Dominguez, for $220,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Hanna Family Partnership to Arlington Cahaba LLC, for $3,165,000, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 2 West.

Nov. 1

-Holland Family LLC to Carol J. Tucker, for $12,000, for Lot 30 in Rolling Meadows Estates.

-Harrell R. Little to Alyssa D. Drawhorn, for $237,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Holland Family LLC to Carol J. Tucker, for $12,000, for Lot 30 in Rolling Meadows Estates.

-Jonathan M. Ainbinder to Kathryn Brooks, for $225,500, for Lot 24 in Wynfield Parc Phase Two Resurvey of Lots 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26.

-Raymond Scott Swedenburg to Herbert G. Norfleet, for $650,000, for Lot 8 in Heatherwood Sector 1 1st Addition.

-Timothy W. Overton to Timothy W. Overton, for $32,470, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Federal National Mortgage Association to Misael Esquivel Benitez, for $44,000, for Lot 2 in Slate Rock Valley.

-David B. Atchison to Thomas W. Atchison, for $105,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Balmoral Development Inc. to Baron Hospitality LLC, for $400,000, for Lot 3 in Balmoral Phase I Resurvey No. 1 Final Plat.

-Anthony Srygley to Hallie Srygley, for $85,000, for Lot 5 in Jenkins Family Subdivision.

-William H. Tabony to Katelyn Nicole Hayes, for $223,500, for Lot 87 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 1.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Anthony San Nicolas, for $257,500, for Lot 104 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.

-Christopher Daniel Honeycutt to Linda B. Honeycutt, for $51,222, for Lot 27 in Southwind Second Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Matthew Scott Thomas, for $525,474, for Lot 122 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Brittany M. Pike to Nathan Dickerson, for $382,000, for Lot 81 in Forest Hills 2nd Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Moses Eugene Townsel, for $233,300, for Lot 75 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.

-Matthew C. Nichols to Tyler Conrad Bailey, for $340,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Chanh Phan, for $558,699, for Lot 1826 in Blackridge South Phase 8.

-Jessica Smith to Jacob Robbins, for $450,000, for property in Section 16, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Zachary Griffith to Robert Edwin Lykes Revocable Trust, for $394,000, for Lot 12 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Jason W. Perreault to Leonardo Avila, for $398,000, for Lot 97 in Chelsea Station.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Jennifer Shaffer, for $510,000, for Lot 407 in Grey Oaks Sector 4 Amended Map.

-Helena United Methodist Church to Helena Methodist Church, for $4,185,200, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Sammie Hunter to Anthony Michael Franks, for $230,000, for Lot 604 in Forest Lakes 11th Sector.

-Carol E. Davis to Jack Phillips, for $241,000, for Lot 15 in Cahaba Valley Estates First Sector.

-Henry Lynn Phillips to Elizabeth Harris, for $380,000, for Lot 10 in Southlake Crest 1st Sector.

-Michael Wayne Burns to Michael Wayne Burns, for $18,140, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Andrew Arthur Burell Revocable Living Trust to State of Alabama Department of Transportation, for $22,400, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Brad Pickering, for $85,200, for Lot 902 in Gables a Condominium.

-April Brock to Sandra Porch, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Hummingbird Way.

Nov. 2

-Janice B. Rachels to Donna Bailey, for $133,400, for property in Section 11, Township 24, Range 13 East.

-Charles P. Gaines to Nadim G. Shunnarah, for $225,000, for Lot 307 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Connie G. Channin to Terry Phillips, for $1,000, for Lot 1 in Fox Family Subdivision.

-Abrams Properties LLC to Antoine W. Ensley, for $357,500, for Lot 46 in Chinaberry Subdivision Phase II Final Plat.

-Jack Merrymon to Kenneth Wesley Parsons, for $245,000, for Lot 532 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase I.

-David Mulkey to Carmen K. Shelby, for $249,900, for Lot 9 in Rossburg Sector 1.

-Sarah Kristina Howse to Charlie E. Hartman, for $425,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Anthony Dillard, for $289,995, for Lot 2 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-John J. Emerson to Randall S. Bolton, for $225,000, for lot 2 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector Amended Map.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Samee Najee Jawwaad-Stowers, for $265,615, for Lot 1 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Donna D. Simmons to Thomas Garrett, for $55,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 10 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Melanie Danna Cozzi to Caleb Bledsoe, for $224,000, for Lot 7 in Mullins East Side Addition to Helena Resurvey of Lots 5, 6 and 7.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 9 in Lake Wood Estates Subdivision.

-John C. Averill to Virginia Higginbotham, for $645,000, for Lot 5 in Linkside at Greystone Resurvey #1.

-Richard G. Burton to Glader De Jesus Perez Hernandez, for $210,000, for lot 66 in Laurel Woods Phase II.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 13 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 6 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Vicki L. Trawick to Latoria Antronet Payne, for $273,900, for Lot 25 in Southwind Fourth Sector.

-Dawn Grubbs to Bobby Watts, for $18,250, for Lot 1 in Farley Family Subdivision Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Stephan W. Jones, for $286,070, for Lot 46 in Harpers Creek Sector 2A.

-Amelia H. Norris to William H. Loper, for $285,000, for Lot 29 in Southwind Third Sector.

-Leslie Genia Maddox to Jeffrey Dale Cardwell, for $389,900, for Lot 503 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12A.

-Cynthia Louise Bryant to Cynthia Louise Bryant, for $424,000, for Lot 75 in Meadow Brook 11th Section.

-Holland Family LLC to Karla Citlaly Esparza Rodriguez, for $15,000, for Lot 36 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Celeste G. Bajuyo to William Strong, for $360,000, for Lot 66 in Belvedere Cove Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Jeremy D. Sims to Larry L. Riek, for $422,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Cecil Gary Wade to Thomas Buchanan, for $170,000, for Lot 1 in Betty Wade Life Estates.

-Fran S. Massey to Suzanne Jordan-Burke, for $390,000, for Lot 14 in Meadowlark.

-Patricia A. Cottrell to Payton Leigh Dennis, for $505,000, for Lot 85 in Caldwell Crossings.

-Janice F. Pickett to James Lee Pickett, for $172,470, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Janice F. Pickett to Charles N. Pickett, for $98,870, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Jason A. Black to Tiffani Powell, for $560,000, for Lot 292 in Brook Highland Seventh Sector.

-Joy Lynn Henderson to Joy Lynn Henderson, for $163,000, for Lot 6 in Gross Addition to Altadena South 2nd Phase 1st Sector.

-Judy Annette Hood to Ricky Pickett, for $130,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Joseph Benjamin Denham to Juan Tinajero Avalos, for $115,000, for Lots 1, 2, 6 and 7 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Thomas W. H. Buck to William P. Buck, for $791,920, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

Nov. 3

-Montevallo Commons LLC to Juan A. Chavero, for $46,000, for Lot 14 in Montevallo Commons.

-Jonathan R. Moore to David Callahan, for $938,500, for Lot 15-32 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 2 Final Plat Resurvey.

-Valleydale Partners LLC to Limitless Athletic Services LLC, for $410,000, for Lot 1 in Valleydale Professional Park and property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-TCG Chelsea Acres LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $2,214,000, for Lots 26-36, 43-51, 61-70 and 74-77 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DRH Energy Inc., for $1,000, for Lots 26-36, 43-51, 61-70 and 74-77 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

-Joshua M. Alemond to John E. Sakmar, for $459,000, for Lot 17 in Meadow Brook 14th Sector.

-Thomas A. Price to Christopher R. Marrone, for $465,000, for Lot 315 in Eagle Point 3rd Sector Phase 2.

-Sarah Bynum to Joshua L. McCall, for $282,500, for Lot 44 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Jacob W. Robbins to Carl C. Keith, for $365,000, for Lot 20 in Hunter Hills Phase Three.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Lynn M. Harper, for $252,930, for Lot 69 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.

-Thomas J. Fisher to Thomas Joseph Fisher, for $120,000, for Lots 99 and 99A in Meadow Brook Highlands.

-Thomas Joseph Fisher to Thomas Joseph Fisher, for $149,300, for Lot 1208 in Horizon a Condominium.

-T E Stevens Company Inc. to Patrick McLaughlin, for $103,250, for Lot B-182-A in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A Resubdivision of Lot B-182.

-Patrick McLaughlin to Craft Homes Construction LLC, for $165,000, for Lot B-182-A in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A Resubdivision of Lot B-182.

-Millie Rose Cole to Tristian Riley Blair, for $174,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in Owens Addition to Columbiana.

-SDH Alabama LCL to Gary Wayne Champion, for $323,105, for Lot 3 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Linda Jean Cole Wellborn to Ernest M. Hall, for $340,000, for Lot 34 in 1974 Addition of Shelby Shores Phase II.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jason Daniel Ingram, for $298,675, for Lot 34 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Rickey H. Green to Billy F. Massey, for $125,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Phillip D. Millman, for $539,900, for Lot 529 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Beth Leitsch Hodge, for $279,900, for Lot 94 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

-Thomas H. Martin to Jacob Bradford, for $307,104, for Lot 15 in Southwind Second Sector.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Du Thi Le Revocable Trust, for $244,000, for Lot 507 in Waterford Highlands Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Destin Bay House LLC, for $575,000, for Lot 1757 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Destin Bay House LLC, for $550,000, for Lot 1701 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Yvonne S. Files to Joshua Durrett, for $310,000, for Lot 2 in Oak Forest.

-Kodiak Mining Company LLC to Karbon Holding Corp., for $1,020,000, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Rosalie M. Campanotta to Rosalie M. Campanotta, for $113,350, for Lot 13 in Falliston Sector 1.

-Paul D. James to Erich Volkert, for $1,273,000, for Lot 10 in Cahaba Oaks.

-Susan Castleberry to Richard Woods, for $450,000, for lot 27 in Sunrise Cove.

-Walter Isaac Fridley to Lisa D. Phillips, for $375,000, for Lot 33 in Magnolia at Brook Highland.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Robert A. Hayes, for $423,730, for Lot 328 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 3.

-Lothrop Land Acquisitions LLC to Elpis Holdings LLC Valleydale Series, for $530,000, for Lot 2 in Southlake Townhomes.