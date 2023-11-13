Land transactions for Oct. 27-Nov. 3
Published 9:19 am Monday, November 13, 2023
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Oct. 27-Nov. 3:
Oct. 27
-Linda Hovell Martin to Travis Dement, for $510,500, for Lot 2026 in Glen Iris at Kilkeran Phase I.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Mansell E. Gilmore, for $319,900, for lot 93 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.
-Carlos B. Taylor to Monica Y. Johnson, for $265,000, for Lot 1005 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Edwin B. Lumpkin to Luis Gutierrez, for $125,000, for Lot 187 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.
-Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC to SFR TRS Property Holdings II LLC, for $342,100, for lot 1738 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector and Lot 3 in Hamlet.
-Groundwater Properties Inc. to Graves Real Estate Limited Partnership LTD, for $350,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Mushtaq Ali Shamsuddin, for $695,920, for Lot 1723 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.
-Cecil Gary Wade to Helena Utility Board, for $10,000, for Lot 4 in Betty Wade Life Estates.
-Charles Herndon to Anna M. Herndon, for $232,657.20, for Lot 4 in Chase Plantation Amended Map.
-Wesley R. Kennemore to Wesley R. Kennemore, for $10,000, for Lot 4 in High Hampton Estates.
-Lisa H. Bond to Mark W. Bond, for $10,000, for Lot 3 in Mountain Park Third Sector.
-Jonathan R. Gardner to Larry Gardner, for $27,610, for property in Section 7, Township 21, Range 2 East.
-Adams Homes LLC to Jeffrey Brent Dasinger, for $357,700, for Lot 48 in Dawsons Cove.
-International J A D E Group Inc. to Gabriela Quintana, for $199,500, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.
-Kristi N. Lowery Sibley to Camille Whitney Mason, for $209,900, for Lot 141 in Camden Cove Sector 1.
-Mortgage Research Center LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, for $231,138, for Lot 214 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.
-Betty Y. Kelly to Loft Enterprises LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 16 in Braelinn Village Phase I.
-Mark A. Lacey to Mirinda Hill, for $1,095,000, for Lot 1 in Heatherwood Estates Final Plat.
-Robert Bradley Kiker to David Franklin Rushton, for $10, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Mark Nelson to Michael Dennis Mans, for $1,400,000, for Lot 1091 in Blackridge Phase 1A.
-Jon D. Peat to Jon D. Peat, for $128,890, for Lot 65 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, Lots 89 through 104, Lots A thru C.
Oct. 30
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Thomas G. McMann, for $411,748, for lot 114 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.
-Jacqueline Carol Lund Pearson to Michael Evans, for $308,000, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Gabrielle Zalewski, for $410,872, for Lot 316 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 3.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Billie S. McCarty, for $120,000, for Lot 2557 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase I.
-Abdulmuttaleb A. Al Huneidi to Abdulmuttaleb A. Al Huneidi, for $232,500, for lot 4 in Chandalar South First Sector.
-Claudia Arguedas to Tiffany Samuels, for $200,000, for lot 726A2 in Greystone Legacy 7th Sector Resurvey of Lots 726 and 727.
-Michael Henry Klinner to Robert E. Howard, for $650,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-April Dawn Garrett to Leif Milliron, for $260,000, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sky York Macrory, for $374,900, for Lot 334 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.
-Brian Thomas Properties LLC to Seth Gandy, for $45,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Audra G. Weber to John T. Crawford, for $934,890, for Lot 177 in Weatherly Sector 2 Phase 2.
-Logan Brady to Stephen L. Pruitt, for $424,900, for Lot 16 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Bobby Ray Franklin, for $369,900, for Lot 330 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 3.
-Christopher G. Miller to Gretchen Carpintero Ramirez, for $645,000, for Lot 4 in Mountain Crest Estates Final Plat.
-Frank Powell to Shane E. Thomas, for $460,000, for Lot 2 in J. A. Jones Survey.
-Tracy L. Golden to Eric Jimenez Gonzalez, for $145,000, for Lot 12 in Canterbury Estates First Addition.
-Genaro Rodriguez to Zakariaha Heffner, for $242,000, for Lot 962 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to David A. Herring, for $501,708, for Lot 607 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Mary Sue Morgan, for $776,201, for Lot 104 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 1 Final Plat.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to John C. Giangrosso, for $639,922, for Lot 110 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 1 Final Plat.
-Benjamin L. Bailey to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $210,300, for Lot 589 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Chet Minniear, for $1,405,682, for Lot 1505 in Blackridge Phase 5.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Terry Ray Cauthen, for $385,000, for Lot 1346 in Blackridge Phase 3.
-Brent R. Wells to Adam Joseph Markus, for $304,525, for Lot 404 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.
-Chase Pays Cash LLC to James Z. Tew, for $345,000, for Lot 467 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Sector 22 Resurvey of Lots 467 and 468.
-Charles Leverne Mclean to Justin Gurley, for $302,000, for Lot 1505 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-Westervelt Realty Inc. to Shelby County Alabama, for $431,325, for property in Section 20, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Renee Roberson Whitman to Renee Whitman, for $169,260, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
Oct. 31
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Agneta Kalaghe, for $233,420, for Lot 114 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Luis Aguirre, for $255,900, for Lot 40 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.
-Marion H. Owen Phillips to Marion H. Owen Phillips, for $298,000, for Lot 9 in Meadow Brook 14th Sector.
-Rodney Lane Hitt to Nicholaus J. Francola, for $395,000, for Lot 521 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.
-Ashley Reynolds to Kaitlyn Loyed, for $399,900, for Lot 28 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.
-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Fredrick H. Anderton, for $550,765, for Lot 1837 in Blackridge South Phase 8.
-Sarah Diane Green to Stephen Hoff, for $505,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-Melissa Lyda to Paul Richard Glass, for $285,000, for Lot 322 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase 1.
-Kay M. Porter to Third Day Land Company LLC, for $7,500, for Lot 6 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Alex Cummings, for $265,434, for Lot 123 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.
-Patrick R. Roll to Chinook Properties LLC, for $317,000, for Lot 2 in Greystone Highlands Phase I Amended Map.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Alan Chandler, for $239,310, for Lot 71 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.
-Shalawn Moses to Sondra Williamson Bruce, for $356,000, for Lot 91 in Edenton 4th Amended Plat.
-Douglas Dickinson to SBE Properties LLC, for $50,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Prasanth Koundenyasa Kotharu, for $442,345, for Lot 314 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 3.
-Gregory Holdings LLC to Jason Fain, for $775,000, for Lot 7 in Glen Estates Resurvey of Lot 68 of a Resurvey of Lots 6A and 7A.
-Cynthia A. Wright to Cynthia A. Wright, for $249,960, for Lot 521 in Savannah Pointe Sector 5 Phase II.
-Bill Barton to Gina Flack, for $309,000, for Lot 13 in Valley Brook Phase I.
-Matthew Boyd Macrory to Larry Davis, for $550,000, for Lot 1404 in Eagle Point 14th Sector.
-Caines L. Jones to Jared Douglas Chaffin, for $215,000, for Lot 39 in Countryside at Chelsea.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Ingrid Yvette Abner, for $448,610, for Lot 217 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.
-Simon Wesley Bowen to Joann Cook, for $350,750, for Lot 52 in Eagle Cove.
-Jackie McCormick Robertson to Jose Olsen Rivera Dominguez, for $220,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Hanna Family Partnership to Arlington Cahaba LLC, for $3,165,000, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 2 West.
Nov. 1
-Holland Family LLC to Carol J. Tucker, for $12,000, for Lot 30 in Rolling Meadows Estates.
-Harrell R. Little to Alyssa D. Drawhorn, for $237,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.
-Jonathan M. Ainbinder to Kathryn Brooks, for $225,500, for Lot 24 in Wynfield Parc Phase Two Resurvey of Lots 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26.
-Raymond Scott Swedenburg to Herbert G. Norfleet, for $650,000, for Lot 8 in Heatherwood Sector 1 1st Addition.
-Timothy W. Overton to Timothy W. Overton, for $32,470, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Federal National Mortgage Association to Misael Esquivel Benitez, for $44,000, for Lot 2 in Slate Rock Valley.
-David B. Atchison to Thomas W. Atchison, for $105,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Balmoral Development Inc. to Baron Hospitality LLC, for $400,000, for Lot 3 in Balmoral Phase I Resurvey No. 1 Final Plat.
-Anthony Srygley to Hallie Srygley, for $85,000, for Lot 5 in Jenkins Family Subdivision.
-William H. Tabony to Katelyn Nicole Hayes, for $223,500, for Lot 87 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 1.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Anthony San Nicolas, for $257,500, for Lot 104 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.
-Christopher Daniel Honeycutt to Linda B. Honeycutt, for $51,222, for Lot 27 in Southwind Second Sector.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Matthew Scott Thomas, for $525,474, for Lot 122 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.
-Brittany M. Pike to Nathan Dickerson, for $382,000, for Lot 81 in Forest Hills 2nd Sector.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Moses Eugene Townsel, for $233,300, for Lot 75 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.
-Matthew C. Nichols to Tyler Conrad Bailey, for $340,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Chanh Phan, for $558,699, for Lot 1826 in Blackridge South Phase 8.
-Jessica Smith to Jacob Robbins, for $450,000, for property in Section 16, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Zachary Griffith to Robert Edwin Lykes Revocable Trust, for $394,000, for Lot 12 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.
-Jason W. Perreault to Leonardo Avila, for $398,000, for Lot 97 in Chelsea Station.
-Opendoor Property Trust I to Jennifer Shaffer, for $510,000, for Lot 407 in Grey Oaks Sector 4 Amended Map.
-Helena United Methodist Church to Helena Methodist Church, for $4,185,200, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Sammie Hunter to Anthony Michael Franks, for $230,000, for Lot 604 in Forest Lakes 11th Sector.
-Carol E. Davis to Jack Phillips, for $241,000, for Lot 15 in Cahaba Valley Estates First Sector.
-Henry Lynn Phillips to Elizabeth Harris, for $380,000, for Lot 10 in Southlake Crest 1st Sector.
-Michael Wayne Burns to Michael Wayne Burns, for $18,140, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 1 West.
-Andrew Arthur Burell Revocable Living Trust to State of Alabama Department of Transportation, for $22,400, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Brad Pickering, for $85,200, for Lot 902 in Gables a Condominium.
-April Brock to Sandra Porch, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Hummingbird Way.
Nov. 2
-Janice B. Rachels to Donna Bailey, for $133,400, for property in Section 11, Township 24, Range 13 East.
-Charles P. Gaines to Nadim G. Shunnarah, for $225,000, for Lot 307 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.
-Connie G. Channin to Terry Phillips, for $1,000, for Lot 1 in Fox Family Subdivision.
-Abrams Properties LLC to Antoine W. Ensley, for $357,500, for Lot 46 in Chinaberry Subdivision Phase II Final Plat.
-Jack Merrymon to Kenneth Wesley Parsons, for $245,000, for Lot 532 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase I.
-David Mulkey to Carmen K. Shelby, for $249,900, for Lot 9 in Rossburg Sector 1.
-Sarah Kristina Howse to Charlie E. Hartman, for $425,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-SDH Alabama LLC to Anthony Dillard, for $289,995, for Lot 2 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.
-John J. Emerson to Randall S. Bolton, for $225,000, for lot 2 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector Amended Map.
-SDH Alabama LLC to Samee Najee Jawwaad-Stowers, for $265,615, for Lot 1 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.
-Donna D. Simmons to Thomas Garrett, for $55,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.
-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 10 in Lake Wood Estates.
-Melanie Danna Cozzi to Caleb Bledsoe, for $224,000, for Lot 7 in Mullins East Side Addition to Helena Resurvey of Lots 5, 6 and 7.
-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 9 in Lake Wood Estates Subdivision.
-John C. Averill to Virginia Higginbotham, for $645,000, for Lot 5 in Linkside at Greystone Resurvey #1.
-Richard G. Burton to Glader De Jesus Perez Hernandez, for $210,000, for lot 66 in Laurel Woods Phase II.
-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 13 in Lake Wood Estates.
-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 6 in Lake Wood Estates.
-Vicki L. Trawick to Latoria Antronet Payne, for $273,900, for Lot 25 in Southwind Fourth Sector.
-Dawn Grubbs to Bobby Watts, for $18,250, for Lot 1 in Farley Family Subdivision Final Plat.
-SDH Alabama LLC to Stephan W. Jones, for $286,070, for Lot 46 in Harpers Creek Sector 2A.
-Amelia H. Norris to William H. Loper, for $285,000, for Lot 29 in Southwind Third Sector.
-Leslie Genia Maddox to Jeffrey Dale Cardwell, for $389,900, for Lot 503 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12A.
-Cynthia Louise Bryant to Cynthia Louise Bryant, for $424,000, for Lot 75 in Meadow Brook 11th Section.
-Holland Family LLC to Karla Citlaly Esparza Rodriguez, for $15,000, for Lot 36 in Rolling Meadow Estates.
-Celeste G. Bajuyo to William Strong, for $360,000, for Lot 66 in Belvedere Cove Phase 1 Final Plat.
-Jeremy D. Sims to Larry L. Riek, for $422,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Cecil Gary Wade to Thomas Buchanan, for $170,000, for Lot 1 in Betty Wade Life Estates.
-Fran S. Massey to Suzanne Jordan-Burke, for $390,000, for Lot 14 in Meadowlark.
-Patricia A. Cottrell to Payton Leigh Dennis, for $505,000, for Lot 85 in Caldwell Crossings.
-Janice F. Pickett to James Lee Pickett, for $172,470, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.
-Janice F. Pickett to Charles N. Pickett, for $98,870, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.
-Jason A. Black to Tiffani Powell, for $560,000, for Lot 292 in Brook Highland Seventh Sector.
-Joy Lynn Henderson to Joy Lynn Henderson, for $163,000, for Lot 6 in Gross Addition to Altadena South 2nd Phase 1st Sector.
-Judy Annette Hood to Ricky Pickett, for $130,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.
-Joseph Benjamin Denham to Juan Tinajero Avalos, for $115,000, for Lots 1, 2, 6 and 7 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.
-Thomas W. H. Buck to William P. Buck, for $791,920, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
Nov. 3
-Montevallo Commons LLC to Juan A. Chavero, for $46,000, for Lot 14 in Montevallo Commons.
-Jonathan R. Moore to David Callahan, for $938,500, for Lot 15-32 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 2 Final Plat Resurvey.
-Valleydale Partners LLC to Limitless Athletic Services LLC, for $410,000, for Lot 1 in Valleydale Professional Park and property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-TCG Chelsea Acres LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $2,214,000, for Lots 26-36, 43-51, 61-70 and 74-77 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DRH Energy Inc., for $1,000, for Lots 26-36, 43-51, 61-70 and 74-77 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.
-Joshua M. Alemond to John E. Sakmar, for $459,000, for Lot 17 in Meadow Brook 14th Sector.
-Thomas A. Price to Christopher R. Marrone, for $465,000, for Lot 315 in Eagle Point 3rd Sector Phase 2.
-Sarah Bynum to Joshua L. McCall, for $282,500, for Lot 44 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.
-Jacob W. Robbins to Carl C. Keith, for $365,000, for Lot 20 in Hunter Hills Phase Three.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Lynn M. Harper, for $252,930, for Lot 69 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.
-Thomas J. Fisher to Thomas Joseph Fisher, for $120,000, for Lots 99 and 99A in Meadow Brook Highlands.
-Thomas Joseph Fisher to Thomas Joseph Fisher, for $149,300, for Lot 1208 in Horizon a Condominium.
-T E Stevens Company Inc. to Patrick McLaughlin, for $103,250, for Lot B-182-A in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A Resubdivision of Lot B-182.
-Patrick McLaughlin to Craft Homes Construction LLC, for $165,000, for Lot B-182-A in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A Resubdivision of Lot B-182.
-Millie Rose Cole to Tristian Riley Blair, for $174,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in Owens Addition to Columbiana.
-SDH Alabama LCL to Gary Wayne Champion, for $323,105, for Lot 3 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.
-Linda Jean Cole Wellborn to Ernest M. Hall, for $340,000, for Lot 34 in 1974 Addition of Shelby Shores Phase II.
-SDH Alabama LLC to Jason Daniel Ingram, for $298,675, for Lot 34 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.
-Rickey H. Green to Billy F. Massey, for $125,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.
-Donovan Builders LLC to Phillip D. Millman, for $539,900, for Lot 529 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Beth Leitsch Hodge, for $279,900, for Lot 94 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.
-Thomas H. Martin to Jacob Bradford, for $307,104, for Lot 15 in Southwind Second Sector.
-Opendoor Property Trust I to Du Thi Le Revocable Trust, for $244,000, for Lot 507 in Waterford Highlands Sector 3 Phase 1.
-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Destin Bay House LLC, for $575,000, for Lot 1757 in Blackridge South Phase 7.
-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Destin Bay House LLC, for $550,000, for Lot 1701 in Blackridge South Phase 7.
-Yvonne S. Files to Joshua Durrett, for $310,000, for Lot 2 in Oak Forest.
-Kodiak Mining Company LLC to Karbon Holding Corp., for $1,020,000, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.
-Rosalie M. Campanotta to Rosalie M. Campanotta, for $113,350, for Lot 13 in Falliston Sector 1.
-Paul D. James to Erich Volkert, for $1,273,000, for Lot 10 in Cahaba Oaks.
-Susan Castleberry to Richard Woods, for $450,000, for lot 27 in Sunrise Cove.
-Walter Isaac Fridley to Lisa D. Phillips, for $375,000, for Lot 33 in Magnolia at Brook Highland.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Robert A. Hayes, for $423,730, for Lot 328 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 3.
-Lothrop Land Acquisitions LLC to Elpis Holdings LLC Valleydale Series, for $530,000, for Lot 2 in Southlake Townhomes.