Municipal police reports for Oct. 2-Nov. 6 Published 9:24 am Monday, November 13, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 2-Nov. 6:

Alabaster

Oct. 30

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of 2nd Avenue NE.

-Assault third degree from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was clothes/furs Momentumse, clothes/furs fleece hood, clothes/furs Calia Lunar women’s athletic apparel, clothes/furs Nike One, merchandise men’s footwear and clothes/furs Zenvy tight valued at $368.

-Property damage from the 80 Block of Bare Tree Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $100.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 900 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station). Stolen were two camping/hunting/fishing equipment/supplies; black All Star rods valued at $500.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Tanglewood Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of 2nd Street NE.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications and domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 1900 Block of Highway 87. Damaged were two tires valued at $200.

-Information only form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade.

Oct. 31

-Information only from the 100 Block of Golden Meadow Drive.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive. Recovered was 1.48 grams of marijuana.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Sugar Hill Lane.

-Alias warrant (FTA improper lights/tag lights) from the 8300 Block of Highway 31, Calera.

-Fraud – identity theft from Columbiana (cyberspace). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1000 Block of Eagle Drive (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 2200 Block of Kent Dairy Road (restaurant).

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Damaged was automobiles; black Cadillac XT5 valued at $2,000.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic violence criminal mischief third degree from Old Highway 31 and 9th Avenue SE (residence/home). Damaged was a door valued at $1.

-Property damage from South Colonial Promenade. Damaged was a front rubber gromment; Chevy Tahoe valued at $1.

-Harassing communications from the 1400 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1000 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home).

Nov. 1

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North. Damaged was a driver’s side mirror.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SW.

-Animal complaint from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was semi automatic pistol; black Smith and Wesson 9mm valued at $350.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Buck Creek Plaza.

Nov. 2

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only form the 50 Block of Peavine Street.

-Property damage from Highway 68 and Hickory Hills Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a vehicle; grey Nissan Pathfinder valued at $1.

-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Damaged was automobiles; black Ford Bronco valued at $3,000.

-Information only abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 236.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Independence Drive (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Property damage from the 1300 Block of 7th Street SW. Damaged was a 1993 white Chevrolet Corvette valued at $1.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Information only from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive.

Nov. 3

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 900 Block of 5th Court NW (residence/home). Stolen were five gift cards valued at $500.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc.)

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Brenda Drive (cyberspace). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of Colonial Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $22.76.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1300 Block of 1st Street North (service/gas station). Stolen was money valued at $400.

-Alias/animals at large, removal of dep, solid body excr from the 200 Block of 1st Street South.

-Domestic incident from the 2800 Block of Smokey Road.

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of Colonial Drive.

Nov. 4

-Information only from the 100 Block of Mount Olive Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 600 Block of Barkley Circle (residence/home).

-Violation of a court order from Berryhill Drive and Dolphin Court (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – assault III from the 200 Block of Lake Forest Way (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Silver Creek Parkway (residence/home).

-Obstructing justice using a false identity from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Warrant (animals at large) from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SW.

Nov. 5

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of 2nd Street NE (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (convenience store). Stolen and recovered was clothes/furs valued at $93.92.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 northbound (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a vehicle; gray Hyundai Accent.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $134.31.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment communications from the 60 Block of Crim Drive (residence/home).

Nov. 6

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of Highway 31 (other/unknown). Stolen was mail valued at $1.

-Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from Woodbrook Trail and Woodbrook Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Alias warrant (driving without obtaining a drivers license) from the 30 Block of Phillip Davis Street, Pelham.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a fuel line of a silver Ford Expedition valued at $1.

-Alias warrant failure to display insurance and alias warrant driving while license suspended from the 1800 Block of 2nd Avenue North, Bessemer.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Brentwood Drive (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $50.

-Information only from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket).

-Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and driving under the influence – controlled substance from the 10 Block of Eagle Road Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was law enforcement equipment valued at $250.

Columbiana

Oct. 2

-FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – theft of property 4th from Highway 47 and Looney Road.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Info – damage to property from the 200 Block of Thompson Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Trespass notice from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-SI – school incident – tobacco from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of vape pen and SI – school incident – providing false info to a school from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Oct. 3

-Theft of property from the 900 Block of Ridgeway Avenue.

-Info – information only from the 300 Block of North Main Street.

Oct. 4

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – sexual offenses and SI – misuse of technology from the 100 Block o fWashington Street.

Oct. 5

-Domestic violence 3rd and harassing communications from the 100 Block of Pitts Drive.

-Disorderly conduct – information only from the 100 Block of McDow Road.

Oct. 6

-Theft of property criminal conspiracy (theft of property 4th) from the 200 Block of East College Street.

Oct. 7

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 400 Block of Eagle Lane.

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from the 400 Block of Eagle Lane.

-SSA – safe streets act from Egg and Butter Road.

-Non-residence – force from the 100 Block of Mooney.

Oct. 8

-Death investigation from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.

-Domestic violence by strangulation and domestic violation – harassment from the 400 Block of Highway 343.

-FTA – improper lane usage from Columbiana Police Department.

Oct. 10

-Info – domestic complaint from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Theft of property 3rd from the 700 Block of Ridge Way.

Oct. 11

-Harassment from Shelby County Court House.

-Info – information only – violation of court order from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Info – domestic incident – information only from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Information only from the 900 Block of Alabama Highway 70.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Oct. 12

-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Oct. 13

-FTA – racing on highway, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – reckless driving from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Criminal mischief 3rd from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – using profane language from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Oct. 14

-Info – information only from the 100 Block of Industrial Parkway.

-Theft of lost property and IPCC illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card from the 2100 Block of Highway 25.

Oct. 15

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Oct. 17

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – sexual harassment from the 200 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

Oct. 18

-Domestic violence third degree from the 200 Block of Pinehill Drive.

Oct. 20

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Oct. 21

-Harassment from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Theft of property from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Info – information only from the 900 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

Oct. 22

-DI – death investigation from the 200 Block of Eagle Lane.

Oct. 23

-Info – trespass warning from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Info – trespassing notice issued from the 100 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

Oct. 24

-Info – information only – sexual harassment from the 200 Block fo Joinertown Road.

-Theft of property first degree from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

-Info – property damage from the 100 Block of Depot Street.

Oct. 25

-Info – information only – damage to property from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Oct. 26

-PV – probation violation; revocation (unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia) and PV – probation violation; revocation (technical) from the 100 Block of Ferry Road.

-Theft of property 3rd, forgery 4th and conspiracy – theft of property 3rd from the 100 Block of Ferry Road.

Oct. 27

-SI – school incident – intentional striking of a school board employee from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

Oct. 28

-Theft of property from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Oct. 29

-Info – missing person – information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

-FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – expired tag from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

Oct. 30

-Info – property damage from the 100 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Info – property damage from the 100 Block of Joinertown Road.

Helena

Oct. 28

-Miscellaneous from Fox Valley Apartments and 1st Avenue West, Maylene.

Oct. 29

-Death investigation from Dearing Downs Drive.

Oct. 31

-Trespass warning from Riverwoods Court.

Nov. 1

-Miscellaneous from Appleford Road.

Nov. 3

-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Street, Columbiana.

Nov. 4

-Domestic incident from the 1600 Block of Old Cahaba Court.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer from Morgan Road/Dodd Road.

Nov. 5

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from Helena.

Montevallo

Oct. 27

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2021 Chevy Traverse valued at $500.

Oct. 28

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Skyview Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a window valued at $200.

-Domestic incident from Cobblestone Lane (other/unknown).

-Property damage from Fairveiw Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a Volkwagon Golf front bumper and a Toyota 4 Runner rear bumper valued at $500.

Oct. 29

-Property damage from Montevallo (residence/home). Damaged was a gate on a wooden fence valued at $150.

Oct. 30

-Domestic violence third degree from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

Oct. 31

-Information only from Main Street (restaurant).

-Property damage from Alabama Highway 25 (supermarket). Damaged was a F-150 rear bumper, side, front passenger fender, front bumper, front passenger side headlight and a walk way pillar valued at $4,500.

-Information only from Overland Road (residence/home).

Nov. 1

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $1,500-$2,500 from Hidden Forest Cove (residence/home). Stolen was an LG electric range valued at $1,749.

Pelham

Oct. 30

-Fraud from Kings Crest Lane.

-Theft from Belcher Drive.

-Stalking from Admin Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65 South.

Oct. 31

-Burglary from Monroe Drive.

Nov. 1

-Found property from Admin Drive

-Forgery from Pelham Parkway.

-Found property from Admin Drive.

-Harassing communications from Huntley Apartment Drive.

Nov. 2

-Lost property from Admin Drive.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassment from Hidden Creek Cove.

-Traffic offense from Interstate 65 South.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Panther Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Huntley Apartment Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

Nov. 3

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Domestic violence from Huntley Parkway.

Nov. 4

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.