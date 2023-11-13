Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Week 2

Published 5:04 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

By Alec Etheredge

The Thompson Warriors, Helena Huskies and Briarwood Lions will all gear up for big second-round playoff matchups this week, while the Cornerstone Chargers will take on Springwood in the AISA 8-man State Championship Thursday. We break it all down on this week’s show!

0:00 Highlights

1:26 Show intro

7:37 Thompson vs. Vestavia Hills

15:47 Helena at Hillcrest Tuscaloosa

26:48 Briarwood vs. Saraland

34:18 Cornerstone vs. Springwood

39:13 SCR Stars of the Week

44:40 Show close

