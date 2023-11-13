Sheriff’s reports from Oct. 19-25 Published 9:17 am Monday, November 13, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 19-25:

Oct. 19

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Ashworth Drive, Chelsea. A total of $1,250 in cash was stolen.

-Child in need of supervision from the 4800 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 00 block of AL-Youth Drive, Sterrett.

-Assault from the 200 block of West Highland, Vincent.

-Burglary from the 200 block of West Highland, Vincent.

-Miscellaneous incident from the Shelby County Courthouse, Courtroom 2D.

-Interference with a traffic control device from the bridge between Highway 60 and Alabama 25, Selma Street, Wilton.

-SORNA violation-loitering in certain areas from Calera Middle School.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Fleming Road, Vincent.

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 4300 block of Heritage View Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 16800 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Merrill Signature Visa was recovered.

Oct. 20

-Domestic violence third degree-reckless endangerment from the 4900 block of Shelby County 30, Wilsonville.

-Assault second degree-bodily fluids from the 4900 block of Shelby County 30, Wilsonville.

-Burglary of residence, criminal mischief from the 1600 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. An HP Info laptop valued at $380, a Roku HD TV valued at $800 and a Nintendo Switch valued at $400 were damaged.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 3000 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. U.S. currency totaling $8,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 2000 block of Coatbridge Lane, Birmingham. U.S. currency totaling $626.70 was stolen.

-Bribery from the 100 block of North Main Street, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 2800 block of Riverview Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 0 block of Great Pine Road, Leeds. Levothyroxine (21.5 count, 75 mcg), Levothyroxine (16 count, 88 mcg), Oxycodone (two bottles with 0 pills), Clonazepam (6.5 count, 1 mg) and Methadone (112 count, 10 mg) were recovered.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 2500 block of Alabama 25, Wilton. A 2020 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Outback Trace, Sterrett.

-Missing person from the 5100 block of Hollow Log Lane, Birmingham.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Crest Road at Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.

Oct. 21

-Incident from the 200 block of Woodley Drive, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 400 block of 12th Street, Alabaster. A Sig Sauer 9-millimeter firearm, Glock 43, S&W 9-millimeter, Glock 45 auto, Springfield XD and Daniel Defense M4 5.56 were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Hawthorne Street, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Indian Ridge Drive, Indian Springs.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 400 block of Heatherwood Drive, Hoover.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Beatrice Lane, Montevallo. A driver’s side front door glass and door panel valued at $300, passenger’s side rear door glass valued at $150 and front grille valued at $250 of a 1999 Mazda Protege were stolen; also a passenger front door panel valued at $150 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 12000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. A Moultry Edge-NW game camera valued at $200 was stolen.

-Incident from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment, menacing from the 100 block of Retreat Lane, Columbiana. A screen door was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Retreat Lane, Columbiana. A screen door was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 7400 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A wooden porch and roof were damaged.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A chain was damaged.

Oct. 22

-Incident from Chelsea Recreational Park.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from U.S. 280 East at Highland Lakes, Birmingham. Two partially burned, hand-rolled cigarettes both containing suspected marijuana (approximately .5 gram), a Springfield Armory Hellcat handgun, a magazine for listed handgun, and 12 9-millimeter bullets in the magazine were recovered.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 70 block of Dana Drive, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 300 block of Signal Trail, Indian Springs.

-Aggravated cruelty to animals from the 10600 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea. Marijuana in a clear plastic baggy (1.2 grams); a blue, red and green glass marijuana bong; a glass bottle of blue raspberry MD 20/20 (halfway full), a silver ooze vape pen and THC wax in a clear and black container were confiscated.

-Incident from the 400 block of Quail Ridge Lane, Wilsonville. A glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

Oct. 23

-Theft of property from the 5000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham. Vyvanse (22 count), an inhaler, a bowling ball valued at $150 and a fanny pack valued at $10 were stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 9000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A double-wide mobile home was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 600 block of Liberty Shores Boulevard, Vincent.

-Theft of property from the 1800 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster. An East Texas trailer valued at $3,500 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Robinwood Drive, Vandiver.

-Burglary third degree from the 800 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. $500 in cash, an MCM Crossbody purse valued at $580, a Louis Vuitton headscarf valued at $300, bracelet valued at $120, Gucci belt valued at $600 and a pair of Gucci shoes valued at $800 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Chelsea Station Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. Clopidogrel Bisulfate and Fluoxetine were stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of Polo Downs, Chelsea.

-Noise complaint from the 6100 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

Oct. 24

-Property damage from Shelby County 41 and Hugh Daniel Road, Birmingham. A 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe was damaged.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 11000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A 1999 Chevy Silverado 1500 EXT 4X2 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 5000 block of Kirkwall Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassment from an unspecified location in Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from the 500 block of Chelsea Springs Drive, Chelsea. A fence sustained $1,000 in damages and an underground water line sustained $5,000 in damages.

-DUI from the 100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, criminal trespass from the 2800 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. Six catalytic converters from multiple vehicles valued at $1,850 were stolen, and a catalytic converter from a 2002 BMW 325i sustained $250 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2000 block of U.S. 231, Vincent. A TDL flat screen TV valued at $200 was stolen.

-Incident from the 500 block of StoneCrest Drive, Birmingham. A wooden front door sustained $100 in damages, and a wooden door frame sustained $100 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from the 1200 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham.

Oct. 25

-Incident from the 10 block of Wehapa Lake Circle, Leeds.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Highlands Lake Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from an unspecified location on Interstate 65, Calera.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16800 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Six containers of Mike’s Hard strawberry lemonade valued at $9.89, six Michelob Ultra Infusions valued at $12.09 and four Michelob Ultras valued at $7.14 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 400 block of Hamilton Place, Chelsea.

-Incident from Helena High School, Helena.

-Incident from the 100 block of Dorough Road, Columbiana.