Michaels opens in Alabaster Published 4:41 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The new Michaels is now open in Alabaster and ready for locals to come and purchase supplies for all of their crafting and artisan needs.

Michaels in Alabaster opened a few days early on Monday, Nov. 13 after originally planning to open on Friday, Nov. 17. The business is located in the Propst Promenade shopping center where Bed Bath & Beyond was formerly located at 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway, Ste 2400.

“We’re so excited to see this new and much-requested retailer come to Alabaster,” said Neal Wagner, public relations manager for the city of Alabaster. “Our residents have been requesting a dedicated craft store like this for many years, so we’re happy to see Michaels open its doors in the Promenade.”

Michaels is part of a chain of arts and crafts stores that provide residents with do-it-yourself supplies and merchandise. Michaels carries a full range of art supplies, including paints, brushes, canvases, charcoal, easels, school and office supplies, markers, drawing sets and more.

The store features a teacher supplies section that is coupled with an everyday 15 percent discount for teachers. The section offers an array of classroom décor, including bulletin board decorations, educational posters, storage and organization tools.

The city of Alabaster first announced that a Michaels craft and hobby store was coming to the city back in June. Since then, the Alabaster City Council approved an incentive package with cosmetic upgrades to the building and surrounding parking lots during a meeting on Sept. 11.

Michaels in Alabaster is open every day at the following times:

Monday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on Michaels can be found on its official website at Michaels.com.