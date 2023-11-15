Alabaster BOE purchases new educational program Published 5:20 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Schools Board of Education approved multiple pieces of technology to aid in its goal of educating students during a regularly scheduled BOE meeting on Monday, Nov. 13.

During the meeting, the ACS Board of Education approved the purchase of Magma Math for grades K-12.

“We’re trying to make math come alive, and we’re also trying to give our teachers the ability to monitor and give feedback without the traditional (way of) having to get up to the board,” ACS Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said.

The interactive program allows students to do work on their chrome books and the teacher can pull up each desk individually and see how the student is doing.

During the meeting, the ACS Board of Education also approved purchase of Viewsonic Interactive Panels for the front of classrooms to assist in instruction as well as Cortex Desktop Security Software.

The BOE approved a resolution at the recommendation of Volkert, Inc for the purchase of Wenger Choir Risers for Thompson Middle School.

“That’s something that we’ve done at the high school and we’ve done at the others—theirs were just ready to be replaced so we just took care of it,” Vickers said. “We don’t want people to have to raise money for choir risers, we want to be able to take care of that. That’s part of their instructional program.”

In other news the ACS Board of Education approved the following resolutions:

Out-of-state field trip requests for TMS and Thompson High School.

Purchase of Chromebooks from Clear Wind Technologies.

Volkert, Inc recommendation of owner/architect agreement.

Volkert, Inc recommendation of funding for VE for subsequent CO.

Volkert, Inc recommendation of Amendment #5 renewing program.

Approval of Alabaster City Schools vehicle purchase.

After addressing the items on the agenda, Vickers spoke to those to the Board and those in attendance.

“I want to thank everyone, especially our administrators and our central office staff for the great work that they do,” Vickers said. “We’ve had a great school year so far and we’re looking at having our first full week of Thanksgiving coming up, that’s new for our system and very well-received by everyone.”