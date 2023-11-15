Alabaster BOE surprises staff with extra pay Published 6:26 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – There were smiles and hugs across Alabaster City Schools as the Board of Education surprised staff with extra compensation checks the week before Thanksgiving break.

After approving the annual extra compensation checks for ACS staff during a BOE meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, members of the board of education visited each school on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to personally hand deliver the checks to the workers that make the school system possible.

“I’m just so thankful for our wonderful board of education that always makes the extra compensation a priority when we’re doing our budget,” Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said. “This year, we were able to give the largest amount that we’ve ever been able to give to our employees. So, we’re very excited to be able to do that.”

This year, all certified employees received $2,000 and classified employees received $1,000 which is double the amount that was given last year. The delivery of the checks has become a tradition for Alabaster City Schools as this year marked the 10th year that the board has provided extra compensation.

During the first stop on the journey, the BOE visited Meadow View Elementary School and were met with surprised smiles from office staff, child nutrition workers and teachers alike. Plenty of hugs were exchanged between staff and this year was special for several who received checks for the first time as new ACS employees.

“It’s one of the most wonderful feelings,” Vickers said. “When I was a teacher, I remember getting a turkey one year from Bruno’s. That was one of the gifts to our employees, and it was so exciting. It was a wonderful thing, but to be able to give employees some extra compensation at a time of year when they need it with Thanksgiving holidays, Christmas holidays and winter break—it’s an exciting time to be able to do that and our employees deserve it.”

Afterward, Alabaster City Schools were also able to look forward to a full week of Thanksgiving break after it was previously approved by the board of education.

“I’m glad this year they agreed and the advisory council that helps me with the calendar came up and we presented it and it was overwhelmingly supported by everyone,” Vickers said. “Everyone seems to be very happy with it.”