Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd to host free health clinic Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd will be hosting a free health clinic on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 2 to 5 p.m.

“They (Community Hope Health) plan on doing free health checks which will include things like blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, women’s health and behavioral health,” Reverend Andrew Brashier said.

Previously, the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd hosted a health clinic with Community Hope Health back in August that helped distribute COVID-19 and other vaccinations to children going back to school.

“It’ll be their mobile clinic and this time instead of doing shots we’re gonna be doing general wellness or health care checkups,” Brashier said.

Most healthcare professionals recommend that individuals should receive a wellness check every six to 12 months, but often people either forget or cannot afford to visit a physician due to financial reasons. Community Hope Health’s clinic will be free to anyone needing a check-up.

“Community Hope Heath has been looking for ways to collaborate with us and they’re always so supportive of the community,” Brashier said.

As part of their collaboration with Community Hope Health, members of The Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd’s congregation will be helping patients get checked in, and providing the church’s building as a warm place for people to wait on their check-ups.

“Our mission is, to sum it up, ‘loving God by serving our neighbors’” Brashier said. “So this is just one small way to meet physical needs, specifically healthcare while also being there to do spiritual deeds by praying with and praying over people.”

Brashier noted that he hopes that his church will continue its partnership with Hope Health Clinic and host more free health clinics with the group in the future.

“We’re a local church that’s present and seeking to continue to be present with those in the community,” Brashier said. “Really helping local needs, and not overlooking the people who are right here in our backyards.”