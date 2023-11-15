Three arrested after car robbery on Highway 280 Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY– Three men were recently apprehended by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office robbing a vehicle on Highway 280, on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

At 2:20 a.m. Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported car robbery in progress near Highway 280. When the deputies arrived, they found a black 2018 Dodge Charger with signs of an attempted break-in, but no subjects were found.

Deputies then proceeded to canvas the area and discovered one of the alleged perpetrators attempting to evade police custody on foot. It was then learned that two other accomplices were also in the area in a stolen vehicle, a purple 2023 Dodge Charger valued at $70,000, and would be returning to retrieve the first man.

The two other accomplices were subsequently arrested.

“This is an example of fantastic police work from some of our hardest working patrol deputies,” said Clay Hammac, chief deputy for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. “I think the residents of North Shelby County and business owners should be just as proud as I am of these deputies and the work that they put into their job to make sure that they’re keeping their community safe.”

The three men arrested for the alleged car break-in, Dexter Dewayne Williams, Isiah Demonte Henley and Maurice Antonio Summerville, were found to be in possession of not only a stolen car, but also two unregistered guns, a Glock 17, an altered short barrel rifle, and drugs and drug paraphernalia, including marijuana wax and a digital scale

The three men were then taken to Shelby County Jail in Columbiana and are currently being held there on the following respective bonds and charges:

Williams is being held on a bond of $60,500, and on the following charges:

Receiving stolen property, first degree.

Unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle.

Possession of a short-barrelled rifle.

Attempting to elude law enforcement.

Henly is being held on a bond of $60,500 and his charges break down as follows:

Receiving stolen property, first degree.

Unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle.

Possession of a sawed-off rifle/shotgun.

Attempting to elude law enforcement.

Summerville is being held on a bond of $67,500. His charges break down as follows:

Receiving stolen property, first degree.

Unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle.

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Possession of a short-barrelled rifle.

Attempting to elude law enforcement.

Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation is still ongoing and details will be released as they become available.