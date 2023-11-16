Spain Park stands tall for gritty win over Vestavia Hills Published 4:38 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

HOOVER – The Spain Park Jaguars used a strong second half to put away the Vestavia Hills Rebels in a 50-34 victory at home on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

However, before they took control, they were locked in a tight battle from the opening tip.

The teams were deadlocked down the stretch in the first quarter as defense prevailed early. The Jags and Rebels went into the second quarter tied at seven.

Spain Park still had to work for its points, but the Jags took the lead and held on to their slight advantage as the halftime buzzer drew near. Korbin Long scored five of Spain Park’s 11 points in the second quarter, and the Jags took a 18-13 lead into the locker room.

After the halftime break, Vestavia Hills drew near by cutting the Jags’ lead to one, but Nick Richardson gave Spain Park command of the game with a 3-pointer and a free throw after a made basket.

In all, Richardson had eight points in the third, and that helped Spain Park go up 31-16 going into the fourth quarter.

From there, the Jags locked down on defense and took advantage of the Rebels fouling in an attempt to hold Spain Park scoreless. The Jags went 11-for-12 from the free throw line, including a 7-for-8 performance from the stripe by Long, to pull away and take the 50-34 victory.

Long led the Jags with 19 points, including nine made free throws and a pair of threes. Richardson made a pair of three’s as well as he dropped 15 points.

In addition, Chapman Blevins scored six points and Joshua Fonbah and T.J. Lamar both had four points in the victory.