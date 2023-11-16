Helena rolls to first victory of year over Calera Published 4:09 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

HELENA – The Helena Huskies started off the year with a bang, as they rode a strong start to a dominant win in their first game of the season against the Calera Eagles at home on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The Huskies came out of the locker room firing and didn’t let up en route to a 91-point showing on opening night.

Helena scored 28 in the first quarter behind 11 points from Josh Williams and six from Ian Johnigan and Joseph King.

Calera opened the game with three 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to come close to Helena and the Huskies led 28-13 at the end of one.

The Huskies kept the pressure going in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 22-6 in the period. Drew Davis had 12 of the 22 points in the quarter, and Helena went into the locker room firmly in control of the game and up 50-21.

While the third quarter was the quietest of the game from the Helena offense, the Huskies still posted 18 in the third to extend their lead, as they went up 68-38.

Now up 30 going into the fourth quarter, Helena was determined to make a statement from start to finish, and it closed the game out strong with a 23-point final quarter.

King and Davis both dropped six in the fourth to keep increasing Helena’s total, and in the end, the Huskies walked out with a 91-48 win.

Davis led all scorers with 25 points in a dominant showing for the sophomore. King and Williams both scored 18 points, and Johnigan had a strong night with 13 points.

For Calera, Gavin Blankenship led the way with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Tierren Thomas also had 13 points.