Woman arrested in Columbiana on drug charges Published 10:17 am Friday, November 17, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Heather Lynn Hammond, 28, was arrested near a residential building on Egg and Butter Road on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.

Hammond was arrested on four separate charges, and all of them were drug-related. These charges break down into:

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allegedly Hammond had an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and Suboxone strips in her possession at the time of her arrest. Suboxone is a combination of two drugs – buprenorphine and naloxone—that work chemically to decrease the severity of withdrawal symptoms and is often used to treat patients suffering from opioid dependency. That said, it is still a controlled substance and can be abused, as Suboxone is known to create a feeling of painlessness and euphoria at certain doses.

In addition to the drugs in her possession, Hammond is said to have had two meth pipes. Both are said to have been made of glass, and one is specified as being pink as well.

Currently, Hammond is being held at Shelby County Jail in Columbiana on a bond of $12,000. A date for her initial hearing has yet to be determined.

The investigation is still ongoing and details shall be released as they become available.