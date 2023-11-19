Pelham picks up pair of wins over Bessemer City, Prattville Christian Published 11:38 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

The Pelham Panthers improved to 4-1 to start the season thanks to a pair of victories to close out the week. The Panthers defeated Bessemer City 70-34 on the road on Thursday, Nov. 16 before coming home a night later to beat Prattville Christian 73-46 on Friday, Nov. 17.

Against Prattville Christian, Pelham opened the game up on a hot streak, scoring 25 in the opening period. Jayden Robinson set the tone of the game in the first possession by going up and grabbing an offensive board and finishing with a thunderous dunk.

Eight different players got on the board for Pelham in the first quarter, and a stifling defense held Prattville Christian to only nine points in the quarter.

Prattville Christian responded in the second quarter with four 3-point baskets to trim the lead at the half to 39-24.

In the second half, Pelham turned up the defensive intensity by outscoring Prattville Christian 34-22 in the half, and that helped them secure the 73-46 victory.

The scorebook continued to be spread out with eight different players scoring in the second half. Leading the way for the Panthers was Joe Wimberly with 12 points, followed by James Nguyen who hit three 3’s to total 11 points alongside Jayden Robinson. Eli Lewis finished with 10 points.

Before that, Pelham traveled to Bessemer City on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The Panthers started the game on fire on offense and matched that with an aggressive defense.

Not much changed in the second quarter, with Pelham continuing to play its style of basketball with efficient offense and lock down defense. At the half, Pelham was up 45-15.

The Panthers kept the pressure going for all four quarters and used an effective second half to leave Bessemer City with a 70-34 win.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Eli Lewis with 12 points and followed by Joe Wimberly, Jordan Henschel, and Dynarian Long with 10.

Pelham will return to action when they host their annual Turkey Classic Tournament, and its first game will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. against Chilton County.