Thompson edges out Oak Mountain in overtime thriller Published 10:41 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

ALABASTER – The Thompson Warriors secured a key win over a county foe on Thursday, Nov. 16 with a 70-66 victory at home over the Oak Mountain Eagles in a tight contest.

The Warriors overcame a big third quarter from the Eagles to tie the game at the end of regulation and get out with an overtime victory.

Thompson had the early edge in the contest and ended the first quarter with an 18-14 lead to go up by four.

That was key in the second quarter as the teams were deadlocked through the period with each side scoring 10 points. That meant that the Warriors took a 28-24 lead into the halftime break.

However, the game completely flipped on its head after the teams came out of the locker room for the second half.

Oak Mountain came flying out in the third quarter, scoring 21 points and holding Thompson to just 10 for the second straight quarter.

That erased the Warriors’ lead and gave the Eagles the advantage, and Oak Mountain led 45-38 going into the fourth quarter.

With the Warriors needing a response to win the game, they came out and delivered. Thompson fired back with a 23-point fourth quarter, and while Oak Mountain kept hitting shots, the Warriors did enough down the stretch to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In overtime, Thompson pulled away after the 61-61 deadlock and overcame the best effort from the Eagles in the extra period to win, 70-66.

Riley Bryant and Jay Green both scored 20 points in the win with Green grabbing five rebounds and Bryant having three rebounds and three assists. DaeShaun Morrissette had 12 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals, and Carson McKenney scored 11 and had five rebounds.

For Oak Mountain, Grey Williams scored 13 points and had three rebounds and two steals, Chase Lamey had 12 points and Gray Plaia scored 10 points and had four rebounds and two steals.