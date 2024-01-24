Annual Montevallo Arts Fest planned for April 20 Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo residents will have the chance to browse a variety of art pieces from vendors across the South during the annual Montevallo Arts Fest.

The annual event is hosted by the Montevallo Arts Collaborative and will take place on Saturday, April 20 in Orr Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The Montevallo Arts Collaborative is very excited about this year’s Arts Fest on April 20,” said Melanie Poole, president of the Montevallo Arts Collaborative.

During the festival, artists and artisans from Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina will line the park to display and sell their works ranging from fine arts to fine craft works.

“Visitors to Orr Park will see a great variety of art—from painting to pottery, photography to printmaking, quilting to wood crafts and everything in between,” Poole said.

Admission to the Montevallo Arts Fest is completely free and there will also be a variety of food trucks for residents to choose from.

During the event, children will have the opportunity to make a piece of art for free in the kid’s area and balloon artist Carl Carrier will be attending the event again this year and will be creating balloon animals.

“The Montevallo Arts Fest is always fun, with a real festival atmosphere,” Poole said. “Who wouldn’t have fun surrounded by beautiful Orr Park, the whimsical trees carved by Tim Tingle, a great lineup of local musicians, more than a dozen food trucks with all your favorite festival food and of course, the fabulous art.”

Applications to participate as an artist or food vendor are still open and can be downloaded from the Montevallo Arts Collaborative’s Facebook page or online at Zapplication.org. Those with questions may send an email at montevalloarts@gmail.com.