B&B Farm/Flea Market to return to Vincent for second year Published 11:13 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

VINCENT – Residents will have a chance to enjoy a variety of offerings twice a month during the return of the B&B Farm/Flea Market in Vincent.

Starting on Saturday, April 6, a flea market will take place in Vincent on the first and third Saturday of every month from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 41981 Highway 25 in Vincent.

“It’s absolutely a good family-friendly (event),” said Billy Brooks, who organizes the B&B Farm/Flea Market. “Everybody’s making friends. Even if they don’t’ come to shop, we have food vendors here, we’ve got on-the-road concession, people selling lemonade, snow cones (and) boiled peanuts.”

The event came about after Brooks hosted a successful chicken swap on the farm and people started asking him if they could bring other things besides animals.

“We’ve got six acres up here of property and a big field that we opened up for everybody,” Brooks said. “It started getting bigger and bigger.”

Brooks shared that he received positive feedback from attendees of last year’s market.

“People always message me, comment on things ‘Oh, we just can’t wait for April to get here. It’s just a fun, relaxed environment. You get to come hang out and just get the community together,’” Brooks said.

Attendees can also expect to not only purchase goods but also enjoy a variety of animal swaps, including, chickens, dogs, cats, goats, rabbits and turkeys.

Alongside the various goods on sale at the flea market, attendees can also meet and greet with Wild Bill and Rachel Embry of Master Distiller fame.

“They came out here last year (and) they’re going to come out here this year (and) take pictures for people that have watched the shows that are fans of them,” Brooks said.

Attendees are welcome to come to the event and set up their own stands at the flea market for $5. It’s recommended that vendors bring a table and tent to set up.

Brooks shared that the events are always “weather permitting” and, in case of bad weather, he will make a decision on cancelling the event ahead of time. In which case, he will notify everyone.

The complete list of dates for this year’s edition of the B&B Farm/Flea Market are as follows:

April 6

April 20

May 4

May 18

June 1

June 15

July 6

July 20

Aug. 3

Aug. 17

Sept. 7

Sept. 21

Oct. 5

Oct. 19

Nov. 2

Those with questions are encouraged to contact Brooks by email at toxictryhard2323@icloud.com or by phone at 205-847-8331.