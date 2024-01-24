Construction to begin on Alabaster’s new amphitheater and senior center expansion Published 5:34 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – Construction will soon begin on the city of Alabaster’s new amphitheater and senior center expansion which is expected to be completed in time for the city’s annual Christmas festivities.

The city of Alabaster approved a bid for its new amphitheater and senior center expansion during a meeting on Dec. 11 and construction is set to soon begin on the project in the municipal area.

“We’re excited to see this project get under way, because we know this is something our residents will enjoy,” Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield said. “We have several events next to city hall each year such as the Fall Fest (and the) water tower lighting at Christmas. This will serve those events well and give us an opportunity to add more events such as small concerts, outdoor movies and more.”

The municipal area is now considered an active construction site and the gravel road leading from the Alabaster City Hall parking lot to the Buck Creek Trail is temporarily closed. Buck Creek Trail will remain open during construction and can be accessed via Buck Creek Park, Warrior Park and the sidewalk next to the senior center.

The bid for the new amphitheater and senior center expansion was previously awarded to Clements Dean Building Company in the amount of $4,725,100. The expansion of the senior center and the new amphitheater benefitted from the city’s sales tax increase that was passed in February and is a part of the Alabaster Fast Forward program.

Brakefield said the aspect of the project he is most excited for is its ability to serve as the perfect venue for city events and smaller concerts as the space will also include a state-of-the-art sound system, performing stage, a video board, loading and unloading areas for bands and green room and storage space.

The senior center expansion will feature an open space with a front porch that will face the stage and benefit seniors with a new location for programs. The space will also provide a location for seniors or the public during the city’s annual events. The expansion will also include restroom facilities to serve the amphitheater, municipal green and Buck Creek Trail.

The amphitheater and senior center expansion are part of the city’s mission to create what the mayor calls a “city center.”

“This is the next step toward making that a reality,” Brakefield said. “We’ve already invested heavily in this area with the city hall and senior center buildings, renovating the historic water tower, constructing a new police station and renovating Larry Simmons Stadium and Jim Davenport Baseball Field.”

Next year, the city is also set to further expand its center with construction starting on a new rec center and library next to Larry Simmons Stadium.

“Several businesses have also opened in this area, so our goal is to create a vibrant area where families can enjoy events, concerts, sports, etc., all in one place,” Brakefield said.

Brakefield said this is the latest of several projects Alabaster has begun over the past few years to transform and upgrade the city for its residents.

“We appreciate the council for taking steps to ensure our residents have top-class amenities,” Brakefield said.