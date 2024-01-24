The Craft Burger to open new location on Hwy. 280 Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY ­- Burger fans will have a new spot to try when The Craft Burger opens its new location on Highway 280 later this year.

A new location of The Craft Burger is set to open later this year off of U.S. 280 at 5479 U.S. 280 Suite 102 in north Shelby County where Besitos Mexican Kitchen was formerly located across the street from the Lee Branch shopping center.

“I think it’s going to a good location,” Owner Barry O’Hare said.

This new restaurant marks the third location for the restaurant after O’Hare opened the first in Hoover back in 2017 on Caldwell Mill Road and a second location in downtown Birmingham in 2020.

O’Hare shared that he is excited about the higher traffic count at the new location which he said boasts approximately 75,000 passersby a day compared to the Hoover location’s 15,000.

Despite the new locale, O’Hare shared that the menu and hours will be the exact same as the first location.

The Craft Burger is best known for its selection of burgers including, a cheese burger, a swiss burger, slaw burger, southern bacon pimento cheese burger and more. The business also offers a number of other crafted selections, including sandwiches, hot dogs and salads.

“We just use good ingredients—that’s where it all starts,” O’Hare said. “I use the best beef I can get.”

The new location is expected to see multiple improvements while also maintaining a similar aesthetic to previous locations. One such improvement is a walk-in freezer that will help assist the business in managing things behind the scenes and will cause the restaurant’s space to be pushed forward.

“I’m trying to do the setup basically the same,” O’Hare said. “I know it works and The Craft Burger works.”

Currently the business it working on obtaining a building license and it will proceed forward from there with an estimated opening window of sometime in early March.

Those interested in learning more about The Craft Burger may visit its website at Thecraftburger.com.