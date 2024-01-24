Thompson uses third-quarter performance to pull away over Tuscaloosa County Published 6:25 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

NORTHPORT – The Thompson Warriors picked up their second area win of the season with a 50-27 victory over the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to sweep the regular season series.

The Warriors got off to a solid start with five different players scoring a basket in the opening quarter, including four points from Jayla Forbes.

Their defense held the Wildcats to seven points in the first quarter and gave Thompson a 13-7 lead after eight minutes of play.

That two-possession lead was key as the Warriors built it out to nine points before halftime with baskets from four scorers, which continued the early theme of a balanced Thompson offense.

The Warriors won the second quarter 9-6 thanks to another solid defensive effort and entered the break with a 22-13 advantage.

Thompson came out of the gate in the third with its best quarter of the game on both ends of the floor.

Five points from Morgan Adolphus helped the Warriors score 14 points in the third, which extended the lead to double-digits.

On the other end of the floor, Thompson smothered the Tuscaloosa County offense and allowed a lone field goal in the first eight minutes of the half.

That helped the Warriors pull away to lead 36-15 at the end of the third quarter.

Both offenses found their stride in the fourth quarter, as Thompson had another 14-point quarter behind six points each from Forbes and Sydney Coney and the Wildcats responded with 12 points.

However, Tuscaloosa County’s effort was not enough to overcome the Warriors’ wide lead, and Thompson wrapped up the 23-point victory.

Forbes scored 15 points to lead Thompson and Adolphus joined her in double-figures with 11 points. Coney scored eight points and Kaylee Fenderson had six points.

Thompson will wrap up area play with a home showdown with Vestavia Hills on Friday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Warrior Arena.