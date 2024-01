Pelham hosts 2024 Polar Plunge Published 3:58 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

By RACHEL RAIFORD | Intern

Pelham held its 13th annual Polar Plunge this past weekend, raising money for a good cause with all proceeds benefitting Special Olympics Alabama. Police departments from across Shelby County and beyond, as well as many others, participated in the event, plunging into the cold waters at Oak Mountain State Park.