Alabaster Campus of The Church of the Highlands to host annual Highlands Marriage Conference Published 3:59 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By RACHEL RAIFORD | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Married couples will have the opportunity to further strengthen their relationships during the annual marriage conference at The Church of the Highlands.

The Church of the Highlands hosts several conferences each year, all on various topics. The first conference for 2024 will be its annual Highlands Marriage Conference, Friday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 24.

“Whether you are newly engaged or have been married for years, this two-day experience is designed to help you uncover the purpose, passion and fulfillment God has planned for your marriage,” read a description on the Church of the Highland’s website.

After being announced on Sunday, Jan. 21, registration for the conference opened online at Marriage.churchofthehighlands.com.

The conference is intended for couples to spend time with one another while worshiping, strengthening their relationships and building a community with other couples.

The conference will feature multiple guest speakers including, Dan Lian of NewSpring Church, Jimmy Evans of XO Marriage and Dave and Ashley Willis of XO Marriage. The Church of the Highlands Team will also be speaking through the weekend.

Evans is the founder and president of XO Marriage, a ministry focused on helping couples thrive in strong marriages. Dave and Ashley partnered with XO Marriage in 2018, where they speak at all XO events, host the Naked Marriage Podcast and create new marriage resources together. Those interested in reading more about these three speakers may visit Xomarriage.com/about-xo.

Lian has more than 20 years of ministry experience and now serves on the Teaching Team at NewSpring Church in South Carolina. He is known for his humor, passion and insight. Those interested in learning more about Lian may visit the Church of the Highland’s website.

The doors to the conference will open on Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m., and Friday sessions will wrap up at 9 p.m. with a Date Night Experience. Sessions will resume on Saturday at 9 a.m., with the conference concluding around 3 p.m.

While there is a registration fee for each couple, the church is offering scholarships to church members. The registration costs include live worship, Saturday lunch, giveaways and more