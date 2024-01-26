Arrest reports from Dec. 2-Jan. 1 Published 2:29 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 2-Jan. 1:

Alabaster

Dec. 18

-Willie Earl Norfleet, 57, of Brierfield, failure to comply with court orders and capias warrant (theft of property fourth).

Dec. 19

-Ahmari J. Douglas Bolden, 19, of Alabaster, illegal possession of credit/debit cards.

-Carolyn Denise Cotton, 48, of Calera, theft of property/shoplifting $500 or less.

Dec. 20

-William Morgan Herring, 39, of Calera, driving under the influence of alcohol and ignition interlock misdemeanor.

-Charity Delaine Wilson, 32, of Birmingham, alias/driving while license suspended.

-Hamilton Lewis, 20, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

Dec. 21

-Kejuandez Deshun Johnson, 24, of Bessemer, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Christian Evan Gallegos, 25, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Danny Mango Hernandez, 19, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

Dec. 22

-Gina Childers Ennis, 58, of Clanton, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Gregory Bryan Glass, 60, of Clanton, public intoxication.

-Jeremiah Vinson Jordan, 18, of Columbiana, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more.

-Antonio D. Sanchez, 19, of Alabaster, driving under the influence alcohol under age 21 and minor in possession of alcohol.

-Christie Michelle Parker Mondragon, 48, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Marvin Y. Cordova, 36, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 23

-Fernando Edelberto Sanchez Madrid, 44, of Pelham, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Dec. 24

-Adrea Nicole Ellis, 38, of Jones, theft of property 4th – shoplifting.

-Austin Reid Blankenship, 28, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

Dec. 26

-Nicholas Keith Holland, 38, of Grant, alias warrant – violation of court order, capias warrant – drivers license not in possession and capias warrant – under the influence of alcohol.

-Jason Robert Engle, 47, of Indianapolis, IN, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500.

-Susan Page Payne, 29, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 27

-Paul Thomas Riley, 49, of Columbus, GA, alias warrant (criminal trespass 3rd).

-Teresa Ann Capers, 59, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 28

-Yakeenie Anthony Dixon, 25, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-David Paul Stabler, 58, of Prattville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 29

-Tristian Michael Williams, 21, of Pleasant Grove, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance.

-Destiny Michelle Tate, 30, of Maylene, FTA driving while license suspended, capias warrant (giving false name to an officer, capias warrant (failure to register vehicle) and capias warrant (driving while license suspended).

-Maria Idalia Perez Zavala, 44, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Heather Danielle Woodall, 45, of Maylene, alias/failure to display insurance, capias/failure to yield to right of way and capias/driving while license revoked.

Dec. 30

-Steve L. Nichols, 70, of Bessemer, outside agency warrant/domestic violence.

-Tracey McDuffie, 56, of Montevallo, theft of property/shoplifting, $500 or less.

-Flemming Louise Schneider, 37, of Pelham, FTA – x3 traffic.

-Mark Keith Powers, 60, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 31

-Michael Terrence Atkins, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Kimberly Michelle Green, 43, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

-Gotti Sissalantoe Scott, 27, of Tuscaloosa, failure to comply with court orders, capias warrant – speeding and capias warrant – driver license not in possession.

-Jesus Jeovani Alvardo – Evacisto, 27, of Montevallo, larceny/theft -theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Conner Vandiver Thomas, 22, of Chelsea, public intoxication and criminal trespass third degree.

-Antonio Ugalde, 19, of Alabaster, minor in possession of alcohol.

Jan. 1

-Edilberto Venegas Tinoco, 49, of Pelham, public intoxication and reckless endangerment.

Columbiana

Dec. 2

-Kennixe Lee Walton, 45, public intoxication.

-Nelson Eugene Glover, 31, DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray.

-Juan Carlos Andrade-Gomez, 31, FTA – no drivers license.

Dec. 5

-Sadie Janette Morris, 29, FTA – driving while revoked, FTA – failure to display insurance and FTA – driving while suspended.

Dec. 12

-Mary Elizabeth Green, 33, public intoxication and IPOPD illegal possession of drugs.

Dec. 21

-Jesse Roy Carter, 51, public intoxiation.

Dec. 25

-Toni Lee Koehler, 20, burglary 3rd degree (non-residence/force).

Dec. 28

-Frances Kay Atchinson, 62, FTA – theft of property.

Helena

Dec. 24

-Michael Thomas Ross, 34, driving under the influence – alcohol and obstructing government operations.

Dec. 26

-Jose Manuel Luna, 30, failing to appear (traffic).

-Terry O’Neal McElroy, 57, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 29

-Jonathan Lee Langford, 21, bail jumping second degree.

Dec. 30

-Steve L. Nichols, 70, domestic violence third.

-Heather Danielle Woodall, 45, bail jumping second degree.

-Glenn Alan Campbell, Jr., 40, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

Dec. 23

-Cody Alan Griffin, 33, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Dec. 29

-William Matthew Hubbard, 22, of Brierfield, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Dec. 24

-Maitena Perez, 22, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Bayron Aguirre Carcamo, 26, of Montevallo, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled sbustance.

Dec. 25

-Reginald Caver, 32, of Adamsville, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

-Cyrillus Petersen, 34, of Pelham, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.

Dec. 26

-David Clay, 44, of Vestavia Hills, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Dec. 27

-Robert Cochrane, 24, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Caleb Ransom, 22, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Haylie Rodriguez, 33, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

Dec. 28

-Paulino Guzman, 22, of Hueytown, penalties – violation in general; disposition of funds and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Davis Alexander, 34, of Columbus, GA, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Christian White, 22, of Jemison, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-David Stafford, 18, of Alabaster, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

Dec. 29

-June Brown, 37, of Calera, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and public lewdness – exposure or lewd act in public.

-Betty Hinton, 44, of Florence, public order crimes – BW bench warrant.

-James Cook, 46, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Adelso Pascual Ramos, 27, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Dec. 30

-Erica Watson, 34, of Jemison, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-John Martinez, 27, of Vestavia Hills, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Flemming Schneider, 37, of Pelham, public order crimes -AW alias writ of arrest.