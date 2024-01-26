Calera readies for third annual Rising Eagle Golf Tournament Published 4:26 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

CALERA – The Rising Eagle Golf Tournament is preparing to tee off for its third annual event set for Wednesday, March 6 at the Timberline Golf Club in Calera.

Organized in a joint cooperative effort between the Calera Parks and Recreation Department and the Rising Eagle Organization, the golf tournament will continue in the tradition of raising funds with a day on the green that will benefit the Calera High School football program.

“We don’t have a set number goal that we are trying to reach,” Community Program Manager Tyler Madison said. “We’re just going out and trying to get as many people to sponsor the event as possible and to raise as much money as we can for this cause.”

On the day of the event, players will arrive for registration and lunch at noon and prepare for a 1 p.m. shotgun start that will see all participants tee off simultaneously from different holes.

Involvement in the tournament can be secured by either registering on a per-player basis at a rate of $125 or through the registration of a foursome team at a rate of $500. Although, registration is still open for several weeks, participants are encouraged to secure their positions early as slots are limited.

“It’s gotten bigger each year and this year we are looking to grow the turnout and make it even bigger,” Madison said.

The deadline for all tournament registrations is currently set for Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Those seeking to know more about the planned tournament, or who would like to inquire about potentially sponsoring the event, are encouraged to contact Madison via email at tmadison@calera.org or by phone at 205-789-3437.