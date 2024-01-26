Marriages for Dec. 18-31 Published 2:22 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from Dec. 18-31:

-Samuel Todd Harris and Susan Renee Daniels.

-Samuel Fernandez Peralta and Daniela Romero Quintana.

-Scott Mays Fleming and Makenzie Lee Phillips.

-Donald Wayne Gunn and Sharon Wade Byars.

-Tyler Colvin Hutto and Carlee Elizabeth Slay.

-Priya Mukund Patel and Austin James Wilder.

-Justin Aaron Womack and Ashley Marie White.

-Austin Matthew Bentley and Courtney Ann Laird.

-Rene Jonatan Morales Somoza and Senia Claribel Varela Orozco.

-Patricia Clark Day and Michael Steven Eddins.

-Princes Adiya Rashid and Adrian Alonzo Manzo Arteaga.

-Donald Allen and LaShuadra Shameka Cobb.

-Courtney Lynn Rogers and Casey Daniel Green.

-Hali Nichole Woods and Austin Conway Hatcher.

-Anahi Hernandez Hernandez and Joel Cortes.

-Nathan Brian Polk and Kelsey Lauren Moore.

-Ana Catherine Weldy and Jacob Wilson Wipperman.

-Terri Jo Thompson and Gene Marie Schott.

-Felicia Taylor Harper and Joseph Stoshic Sosnovik.

-Anna Helen Vaughn and Nathan Ellis Brasher.

-Aaron Blake O’Toole and Caitlyn Elisabeth Mayhew.

-Richar Javier Mercado and Yenni Yoselin Osorio.

-Sotiri Dimitrios Christopoulos and Kelsey Anne Hulsman.

-Susan Adams Tinsley and Gary Lloyd King.

-Sedric Emil Pearson and Judith Ann Soto Torres.

-Kaylee Denise Denning and Winston Seth Medders.

-Jacoyal’Jushun Manning and Wendy Merary Umanzor Cordoba.

-Nicholas Allen McDowell and Nicole Marie Smith.

-Corey Lee Oliver and Melanie Louise Averett.

-William Jacob Whitman and Leslie Adair Brogden.

-Christina Samone Brown and Deverom Doss.

-Anna Catherine Killough and Brittany Nicole Withers.

-Riley Grant Underwood and Macall Christol Miller.

-Austin Martin Wesley and Anna Marie Woodall.

-Arnissa LaTrease Goggins and LaMario Lavester Hopson.

-Nickalus Scott Bradshaw and Ali Ebbert Greene.

-Courtney Danielle Clark and Tyler Robert Willis.

-Joshua Michael Wildman and Meri Elizabeth Cashion.

-Joseph Michael Kelly and Mia Simone Debardelaben Curtis.

-Chelsey Autumn Fulton and Justin Glenn Lippeatt.

-Connor Martin Minyard and Meagan Elizabeth Mooney.

-Kylie Michelle Snider and John Ashton Huntzberry.

-Joshua Dale Adkins and Elizabeth Horton Traywick.

-Christian Blake Dooley and Ashtyn Marie Bailey.

-Sean Michael Gillespie and Natalie Janine Moore.

-Roxana Maribel Guevara Corado and Orlando Caal Maldonado Duly.

-Franklin Robert Phillips and Dana Marie Lavallet.