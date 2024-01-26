Marriages for Dec. 18-31
Published 2:22 pm Friday, January 26, 2024
The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from Dec. 18-31:
-Samuel Todd Harris and Susan Renee Daniels.
-Samuel Fernandez Peralta and Daniela Romero Quintana.
-Scott Mays Fleming and Makenzie Lee Phillips.
-Donald Wayne Gunn and Sharon Wade Byars.
-Tyler Colvin Hutto and Carlee Elizabeth Slay.
-Priya Mukund Patel and Austin James Wilder.
-Justin Aaron Womack and Ashley Marie White.
-Austin Matthew Bentley and Courtney Ann Laird.
-Rene Jonatan Morales Somoza and Senia Claribel Varela Orozco.
-Patricia Clark Day and Michael Steven Eddins.
-Princes Adiya Rashid and Adrian Alonzo Manzo Arteaga.
-Donald Allen and LaShuadra Shameka Cobb.
-Courtney Lynn Rogers and Casey Daniel Green.
-Hali Nichole Woods and Austin Conway Hatcher.
-Anahi Hernandez Hernandez and Joel Cortes.
-Nathan Brian Polk and Kelsey Lauren Moore.
-Ana Catherine Weldy and Jacob Wilson Wipperman.
-Terri Jo Thompson and Gene Marie Schott.
-Felicia Taylor Harper and Joseph Stoshic Sosnovik.
-Anna Helen Vaughn and Nathan Ellis Brasher.
-Aaron Blake O’Toole and Caitlyn Elisabeth Mayhew.
-Richar Javier Mercado and Yenni Yoselin Osorio.
-Sotiri Dimitrios Christopoulos and Kelsey Anne Hulsman.
-Susan Adams Tinsley and Gary Lloyd King.
-Sedric Emil Pearson and Judith Ann Soto Torres.
-Kaylee Denise Denning and Winston Seth Medders.
-Jacoyal’Jushun Manning and Wendy Merary Umanzor Cordoba.
-Nicholas Allen McDowell and Nicole Marie Smith.
-Corey Lee Oliver and Melanie Louise Averett.
-William Jacob Whitman and Leslie Adair Brogden.
-Christina Samone Brown and Deverom Doss.
-Anna Catherine Killough and Brittany Nicole Withers.
-Riley Grant Underwood and Macall Christol Miller.
-Austin Martin Wesley and Anna Marie Woodall.
-Arnissa LaTrease Goggins and LaMario Lavester Hopson.
-Nickalus Scott Bradshaw and Ali Ebbert Greene.
-Courtney Danielle Clark and Tyler Robert Willis.
-Joshua Michael Wildman and Meri Elizabeth Cashion.
-Joseph Michael Kelly and Mia Simone Debardelaben Curtis.
-Chelsey Autumn Fulton and Justin Glenn Lippeatt.
-Connor Martin Minyard and Meagan Elizabeth Mooney.
-Kylie Michelle Snider and John Ashton Huntzberry.
-Joshua Dale Adkins and Elizabeth Horton Traywick.
-Christian Blake Dooley and Ashtyn Marie Bailey.
-Sean Michael Gillespie and Natalie Janine Moore.
-Roxana Maribel Guevara Corado and Orlando Caal Maldonado Duly.
-Franklin Robert Phillips and Dana Marie Lavallet.