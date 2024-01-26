Montevallo wraps up No. 2 seed in area with second win of year over Holt Published 2:15 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

MONTEVALLO ­– In their final game of area play, the Montevallo Bulldogs took care of business against the Holt Ironmen with a 50-13 win on Thursday, Jan. 25 at Montevallo High School.

The victory assured the Bulldogs that they will enter the area tournament at Bibb County as the No. 2 seed after the regular season ends.

Tristan Stoutermire powered the Montevallo offense once again with a 27-point performance, and she got to work early to give her team the early advantage.

Stoutermire scored seven points in the first quarter as the Bulldogs dropped 14 as a team during the opening eight minutes of play.

Montevallo was just as effective on defense as its was on the offensive end and allowed just two points from Holt in the first quarter.

Entering the second quarter with a 12-point lead, the Bulldogs quickly built on that with another 14-point quarter, including eight from Stoutermire to take her into double-figures for the first half.

Combined with another standout defensive quarter, Montevallo entered the halftime break with a commanding 28-5 lead.

The Bulldogs defense held the Ironmen scoreless from the field in the third, surrendering a lone pair of free throws to keep the visitors in single-digits on the scoreboard.

Stoutermire added six of Montevallo’s 12 third-quarter points to widen her team’s lead even further to 40-7 at the end of the quarter.

Holt managed to make a pair of three-pointers during the fourth quarter, but Montevallo added 10 more points to keep the lead out of reach and earn the 37-point victory to close out area play.

In addition to Stoutermire’s 27 points, Destiny Burns had seven points for the Bulldogs.

Montevallo will close out the regular season with a pair of non-area games, first against Midfield at home on Monday, Jan. 29 before taking on Thompson on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Both games will tip off at 6 p.m.