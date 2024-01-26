Shelby Baptist Association offers disaster relief trainings Published 4:16 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Multiple area churches are currently spreading awareness for a series of disaster awareness and response deployment trainings that are planned to take place over a three-day period from Feb. 1-3.

Organized by the Shelby Baptist Association, the trainings seek to educate participants on a variety of topics and scenarios related to disaster response and relief and will held at the organization’s offices located at 205 Walton Street in Columbiana.

As part of the program, participants will have access to administration, mass feeding and chaplaincy trainings that will tackle the broad scope issues related to the management and maintenance of a disaster scenario.

Trainings also related to the in-depth and physical aspects of disaster recovery will also be offered and will include trainings on chainsaw usage, aspects of properly managing shower and laundry systems and the proper procedures related to clean up and recovery processes. The latter will also include the proper approach to “Mud Out” procedures, which describes the safe and effective removal of wet debris from a flooded home or building.

“Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief works in partnership with other state conventions to help those affected by disasters,” read an official description of the program from SBA’s official website. “Many types of aid are offered including food, water, childcare, showers, laundry, repairs, rebuilding and more. All assistance during a disaster is provided free of charge due to the gracious gifts of Alabama Baptist through the Cooperative Program.”

The SBA is an association of roughly 66 southern Baptist Churches located throughout Shelby County with connections and ministries that extend across the United States and international communities.

“Our vision is to see each church work individually and collectively to make Christ known through an authentic Christ-like discipleship, demonstrating the relevance of Jesus to a world in need of love and purpose,” read the official mission statement of the organization on its website. “We are on a mission to make disciples of Jesus Christ by meeting the needs of those we encounter.”

The SBA’s Disaster Relief Ministry in particular works in cooperation with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Ministry in the response to local, state, national and international disaster wherever their aid is accepted.

Those interested in taking part in any of the offered trainings, or who would like to know more about the program, are encouraged to visit Sbdr.org/event/disaster-relief-training-shelby-2 or to contact the SBA by phone at 205-669-7858 for further information or aid with registration.

Those wishing to join the SBA’s Disaster Relief Ministry are encouraged to email Keith Brown at kbrown@shelbybaptist.org.