Sheriff’s reports from Dec. 14-20 Published 2:15 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 14-20:

Dec. 14

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0 block of Victory Lane, Sterrett. A Browning game/trail camera valued at $150 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Depot Street, Montevallo.

-Probation violation-UDCS, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 8900 block of South Main Street, Wilsonville. Buprenorphine and a Naloxone strip in the package (approximately 0.1 gram) were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Walmart, 16077 U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $271.71 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-assault second degree from the 400 block of Waxahatchee Circle, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 16400 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A .38 Special Smith & Wesson pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun were stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 600 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham. A 2023 Toyota Rav4 was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 304, Calera. A Rock Island .38-caliber MOD 206 firearm, DiamondBack DB9 and S&W M&P .22 were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing from the 400 block of Waxahatchee Circle, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Meadowgreen Drive, Montevallo. A package containing a sun tan solution valued at $102 was stolen.

-Attempting to elude, DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 47 and Joe White Road, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of AL Youth Drive, Sterrett.

-Minor in consumption of alcohol from the 4000 block of Meadow Wood Drive, Birmingham.

Dec. 15

-Miscellaneous incident from the 29000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 800 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from the 3400 block of Highway 52, Bessemer. A 2019 Acura RDZ sustained front end damage.

-Incident from the 1600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A baggie containing presumed marijuana (8 grams) was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 9000 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea. Spray paint was found on multiple walls at a section of new construction.

-Damaged property from the 200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A front door sustained $100 in damages.

-Incident from Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Incident from the 100 block of Blackstone Court, Chelsea.

-Shoplifting from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. A Razor scooter valued at $248 and a Little Debbie snack cake valued at $2 were stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 1 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 600 block of Shelby Forest Trail, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 3600 block of Cheshire Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 at Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham. A 2023 Hyundai Sonata Limited was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A white powdery substance presumed to be cocaine, oil-based residue in a glass pipe presumed to be oil-based marijuana, glass pipe with residue, Canik pistol 9-millimeters, a magazine with 17 rounds and a Smith & Wesson .40 magazine with 14 rounds were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5300 block of Woodford Drive, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 2100 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea.

Dec. 16

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A jacket valued at $48.98 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Marwood Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Obstructing government operations from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive at Ashley House, Chelsea.

-Theft of lost property from the 16900 block of U.S. 280 at Chevron, Chelsea. $1,500 in cash in a wallet and a Harley wallet with chain (credit cards and driver’s license) valued at $50 were stolen.

-Incident from the 400 block of Sunset Lake Circle, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 3300 block of Shelby County 93, Helena. A 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee sustained $200 in damages.

Dec. 17

-Incident from the 100 block of AL Youth Drive, Westover.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 6900 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham. An 8-month-old female Yorkie puppy, black and brown, was stolen.

-DUI from Alabama 145 and Taunton Road, Shelby.

-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2900 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Wild Turkey Lane, Maylene. A total of $300 in fraudulent charges were reported on the credit card from “TD Moving Services.”

-Incident from the 800 block of Narrows Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 1200 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. A plastic bag containing suspected meth (approximately 0.5 gram) and a container with suspected meth (0.1 gram) were confiscated.

-Child in need of supervision from the 100 block of Cottage Lane, Westover.

-Domestic violence third degree-reckless endangerment/menacing, domestic violence third degree-assault from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1500 block of U.S. 231, Vincent. A Glock 43 X 9-millimeter firearm valued at $500 was stolen.

-Incident from the 33700 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. Two barbed wire fence strands were damaged.

-Chemical endangerment of a child, no child restraint from an unknown location. Two burnt marijuana cigarettes with green marijuana (0.1 gram) were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 and access road, Chelsea. Cocaine (18.3 grams), two burnt marijuana cigarettes with green marijuana (.1 gram) and a scale with drug residue were confiscated.

Dec. 18

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 3800 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. Meth (approximately 3 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 22-mile marker of U.S. 280 East, Westover. A 2014 Nissan Sentra S was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 33900 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A 2005 Suzuki GSXR200K5 was stolen.

-DUI-controlled substance, speed from U.S. 231 and U.S. 31, Calera.

-Incident from the 100 block of Brown Street, Wilton.

-Incident from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 1700 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Incident from the Shelby County Courthouse, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence from the 800 block of Hardwood Circle, Birmingham. A lamp sustained $100 in damages and a vacuum cleaner sustained $300 in damages.

Dec. 19

-Theft of property from an unknown location. A Smith & Wesson Shield ez .380 auto pistol valued at $450 was stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 100 block of Big Oak Drive, Maylene.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1500 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A DeWalt 20-volt Max cordless brushed tool kit combo valued at $800, four DeWalt Dremels (value unknown), six DeWalt drills valued at $185 each, A DeWalt circular saw valued at $250, a DeWalt nail gun (value unknown) and two tin snips (value unknown) were stolen.

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument fourth degree from the 100 block of Rockhill Drive, Shelby. A falsified bill of sale for a camper trailer was confiscated.

-Incident from the sub-100 block of Driver Street, Calera.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 4900 block of Indian Valley Road, Birmingham.

Dec. 20

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Shelby County 200, Montevallo. A 1999 Honda CR-V LX was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Ashford Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia from Chelsea Road and Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. Heroin/Fentanyl in a clear plastic bag (2.1 grams) and a syringe with a blue substance (heroin/Fentanyl) in a clear plastic bag were confiscated.

-Menacing from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 7600 block of Shelby County 43, Sterrett. A 2014 Dodge Charger SE was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from West College Street and Walton Street, Columbiana. Hydrocodone (approximately 4 grams), marijuana (approximately 17 grams) and a scale with residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 8000 block of South Main Street, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5200 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-reckless endangerment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 223, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Waterloo Bend, Birmingham.

-Violation of protection order from the 9000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 1500 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham. A glass bedroom window was damaged.

-Incident from the corner of Rustlewood Way and Bridgewater Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 800 block of Shelby County 40, Wilsonville.