Defense leads Spain Park to win over Hewitt-Trussville as Jags clinch perfect area record Published 12:53 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

HOOVER – While the Spain Park Jaguars wrapped up the one seed in area play on Tuesday, Jan. 23, their matchup with the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies on Friday, Jan. 26 still had stakes–with a win, the Jags would finish area play with a perfect 6-0 record.

They did just that by winning 34-21 in a defensive showdown at Spain Park High School to earn another statement win ahead of the area tournament.

Spain Park started out the game with a solid offensive quarter as TJ Lamar scored four points in the first quarter and Nick Richardson and Korbin Long combined to go 4-4 from the free throw line.

The Jags held the Huskies to just seven points in the opening period to lead 11-7 at the end of the quarter.

That defensive effort set the tone for an even stronger second quarter for Spain Park as it held Hewitt to just two more points before halftime.

On the offensive end, the Jags added seven more points to their first half total and led 18-11 going into the halftime locker room.

Spain Park continued to spread the ball on offense and presented a balanced attack in the third quarter. The Jags scored nine points from five different scorers in the first eight minutes of the half.

While Spain Park surrendered five points in the third, Hewitt had to take those points on the free throw line as the hosts held it scoreless from the field during the quarter.

With the Jags ahead 27-16 at the end of the third quarter, the Huskies tried to draw closer with five points in the final period.

However, Spain Park hit five free throws and scored seven points in the fourth to outpace Hewitt and close out the 10-point win while putting the finishing touches on a perfect regular season in area play.

Lamar led the Jags with nine points, Long had six points and Richardson added five points in the win.

Spain Park will travel down the road to Indian Springs on Monday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. for the first of three non-area games in four days to close the regular season.