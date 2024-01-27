Oak Mountain students surprise Gracie with trip to Disney World Published 12:27 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Publisher

Oak Mountain High School’s SGA held a fundraiser headed by SGA President Laura Kelley during this year’s homecoming week leading to $5,000 in donations to help surprise Gracie Bradford with a trip to Disney World through Magic Moments of Central Alabama. Gracie and her family were surprised during a special pep rally on Friday, Jan. 26, as the family and school celebrated together.