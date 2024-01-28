Briarwood dominates Calera behind 18 points from Baker Published 8:37 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

By ABBY NAVE | Special to the Reporter

CALERA – The Briarwood Christian Lions defeated the Calera Eagles in a 56-19 win on Friday night, Jan. 26 at Calera High School, making their overall record 14-9.

To start the game off strong, Ann Tatum Baker for Briarwood scored seven points in the first quarter, giving the Lions the lead, which they maintained throughout the course of the game.

However, Calera put up a fight with six points scored in the first quarter, including a field goal by Samiyah Jemison to make the score 16-6 Briarwood at the end of the first.

The Eagles defense hung tough in the second quarter and only allowed the Lions to score seven points, but it wasn’t enough to take the lead, and Briarwood led 23-12 at the break.

The Lions completely turned the game around after halftime with six points made by Emma Kerley including a two-point field goal with half a second remaining in the third quarter.

Briarwood’s defense also regained its footing, forcing numerous turnovers and only allowing Calera to score six points.

The Lions secured their win in the final quarter with three consecutive three-pointers, two of which were made by Mary Beth Dicen.

Briarwood was led by Baker with 18 points, Dicen with 14 points and Kerley with 12 points.

Calera was led by Jakalynn Johnson with five points and Destyni Grays with four points.