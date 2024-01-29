Calera hosts first ever Ping Pong tournament Published 4:03 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

CALERA – The Calera Parks and Recreation Department hosted their inaugural Ping Pong Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The event, which began at noon and saw each player pay $5 for a spot in the games, held its first ever tournament at the Rolling Hills Gym at the Rolling Hills Conference Center and RV Park at 521 Highway 304 in Calera.

In all, 12 players arrived for the day’s event in a roster that included familiar community faces including Calera Parks and Recreation Director Seth Gandy.

“A dozen players battled it out in a double elimination match, and let’s just say the competition was as fierce as it gets,” said James Fuller, Calera’s IT Director. “Even our ‘Semi-Pro’ Parks and Rec Director, Seth Gandy, brought his A-game and dressed to impress. Despite his efforts, some of our other competitors proved to be a tough match.”

After all of the games completed, Mike Wetzell was declared the victor and champion of Calera’s first ever Ping Pong tournament, with Michael Davis securing his own place of honor at second place.

“A huge shout out to all the participants for making it such an exciting event and to everyone who came out to cheer on their favorites,” Fuller said.

The city and its parks and recreation department also made sure to provide thanks to Annalee Fuller and Adelaide Warren, who represented area middle schools and provided their services in the way of documenting the tournament and taking photographs of the participants.

Although no solid dates for future tournaments or competitions have been announced, the Calera Parks and Recreation Department is already looking forward to organizing similar events that will serve to follow up and build on the success of this inaugural outing.

“Thanks to everyone who made this day unforgettable,” Fuller said. “(We are) looking forward to more thrilling tournaments in the future.”