APCO Employees Credit Union’s Share the Care Foundation donates $85,000 to local non-profit organizations Published 2:05 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By RACHEL RAIFORD | Staff Writer

Thanks to the APCO Employees Credit Union’s Share the Care Foundation hosting of both the 19th annual golf tournament and its inaugural Topgolf Tournament in 2023, the foundation was able to donate $85,000 to local nonprofit organizations.

APCO was founded in 1953 when three competing credit unions merged. Its headquarters are in Birmingham where they are a full-service financial institution serving through 28 branches across three states. APCO has partnered with over 250 companies to provide reliable financial solutions to employees and their families.

Children’s of Alabama, Blanket Fort Hope and Jessie’s Place are the three nonprofits that were able to receive a donation from APCO.

“The foundation is proud to invest in organizations that are committed to improving the quality of life for individuals in our local communities,” said Derrick Ragland Jr., president and CEO of APCO Employees Credit Union.

Children’s of Alabama provides medical care for sick and injured children in the state, and according to the official Children’s website, “Children’s is the only health system in Alabama dedicated solely to the care and treatment of children.”

Blanket Fort Hope offers essential services and restoration to child sex trafficking survivors. They are a faith-based foundation with a goal to build a Restoration Home for minors who survived sex trafficking.

Jessie’s Place is a refuge where women and their children come to overcome life’s struggles. According to their official website, “Jessie’s Place can accommodate up to 30 women and children in its comprehensive residential program.”

Check presentations were made to each organization by members of APCO’s Board of Directors. Children’s of Alabama received $35,000 while Blanket Fort Hope and Jessie’s Place each received $25,000.

“We’ve supported Children’s of Alabama through our golf tournament for more than 20 years and have been fortunate enough to donate more than $400,000 throughout our relationship,” Ragland Jr. said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to expand our giving in 2023 to include Blanket Fort Hope and Jessie’s Place.”