Arrest reports from Dec. 29-Jan. 7
Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 29-Jan. 7:
Alabaster
Jan. 1
-Casey Dwight Smith, 26, of Childersburg, alias warrant (FTA – harassment) domestic violence 3rd.
-Breanna Michelle Lower, 18, of Pulaski, Tenn., receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).
-Bernard Johnny Ray Beal, 39, of Chelsea, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Keith Alan Massey, 36, of Jemison, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).
-Jack Delvain Mahaffey, 60, of Eastaboga, driving under the influence – alcohol and violation of a protection order.
-Kristy Michele Cameron, 41, of Calera, FTA – expired tag.
-Wesley Perkins Turner, 34, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Victor Perez Martinez, 33, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Dwight Dewayne Williams, 52, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana first degree.
Jan. 2
-Tydeesha LaShawn Harris, 26, of Calera, alias warrant (expired tag) and alias warrant (failure to display insurance).
-Teresa Ann Capers, 59, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
-Jonteris Lee McCarter, 26, of Calera, alias warrant and capias warrant.
Jan. 3
-Kevin Shawn Hale, 50, of Alabaster, contempt of court and capias warrants.
-Joseph Daniel Graham, 37, of Gardendale, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Austin Reid Blankenship, 28, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.
Jan. 5
-Jonathan Ryan Elders, 45, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree/harassment.
-Zachary Adam Lother, 32, of Chelsea, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Tiffany Lee Anderson, 39, of Hoover, theft of property fourth.
-Fernandez Fitzgerald Grey, 30, of Greenville, possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 6
-Joshua Blake Blackerby, 35, of Mulga, driving under the influence – controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
-Sarah M. Pullen, 32, of Elizabethtown, KY, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and promote prison contraband second degree.
-Thomas Douglas Valentine, Jr., 55, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Mister Thomas Walls, 28, of Bessemer, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Lashun Aneice Sutton, 48, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-DeAndre Marquez Hawkins, 31, of Birmingham, alias warrant (failure to comply with court order), alias warrant (driving while suspended) and alias warrant (switched tag).
Jan. 7
-Kamila Leticia Roper, 38, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Derrek Phillip McNeal, 25, of Bessemer, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-DeMario Rashaud Haynes, 29, of Prattville, alias warrant.
Helena
Jan. 2
-Tristian Michael Williams, 21, bail jumping second degree.
-Wesley Bernard Moore, 33, failure to appear traffic.
Jan. 5
-Brandyn Lee Schultz, 40, probation violation.
Montevallo
Dec. 29
-Susan Page Payne, 29, obstruction – failing to appear/comply/pay.
Jan. 1
-Juan Carlos Flores-Aguilar, 31, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Pelham
Jan. 2
-Carolyn Wilson, 40, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Jan. 3
-Tonya Snow, 40, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Tydeesha Harris, 26, of Calera, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Thanh Ngo, 51, of Selma, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-William King, 30, of Homewood, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Jan. 4
-John Bancroft, 37, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-William Long, 46, of Bay Minette, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and human trafficking in the first degree.
Jan. 5
-Cardell Alexander, 22, of Alabaster, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Doris Williams, 67, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.