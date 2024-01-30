Arrest reports from Dec. 29-Jan. 7 Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 29-Jan. 7:

Alabaster

Jan. 1

-Casey Dwight Smith, 26, of Childersburg, alias warrant (FTA – harassment) domestic violence 3rd.

-Breanna Michelle Lower, 18, of Pulaski, Tenn., receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Bernard Johnny Ray Beal, 39, of Chelsea, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Keith Alan Massey, 36, of Jemison, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Jack Delvain Mahaffey, 60, of Eastaboga, driving under the influence – alcohol and violation of a protection order.

-Kristy Michele Cameron, 41, of Calera, FTA – expired tag.

-Wesley Perkins Turner, 34, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Victor Perez Martinez, 33, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Dwight Dewayne Williams, 52, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana first degree.

Jan. 2

-Tydeesha LaShawn Harris, 26, of Calera, alias warrant (expired tag) and alias warrant (failure to display insurance).

-Teresa Ann Capers, 59, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Jonteris Lee McCarter, 26, of Calera, alias warrant and capias warrant.

Jan. 3

-Kevin Shawn Hale, 50, of Alabaster, contempt of court and capias warrants.

-Joseph Daniel Graham, 37, of Gardendale, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Austin Reid Blankenship, 28, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

Jan. 5

-Jonathan Ryan Elders, 45, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree/harassment.

-Zachary Adam Lother, 32, of Chelsea, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Tiffany Lee Anderson, 39, of Hoover, theft of property fourth.

-Fernandez Fitzgerald Grey, 30, of Greenville, possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 6

-Joshua Blake Blackerby, 35, of Mulga, driving under the influence – controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

-Sarah M. Pullen, 32, of Elizabethtown, KY, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and promote prison contraband second degree.

-Thomas Douglas Valentine, Jr., 55, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Mister Thomas Walls, 28, of Bessemer, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Lashun Aneice Sutton, 48, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-DeAndre Marquez Hawkins, 31, of Birmingham, alias warrant (failure to comply with court order), alias warrant (driving while suspended) and alias warrant (switched tag).

Jan. 7

-Kamila Leticia Roper, 38, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Derrek Phillip McNeal, 25, of Bessemer, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-DeMario Rashaud Haynes, 29, of Prattville, alias warrant.

Helena

Jan. 2

-Tristian Michael Williams, 21, bail jumping second degree.

-Wesley Bernard Moore, 33, failure to appear traffic.

Jan. 5

-Brandyn Lee Schultz, 40, probation violation.

Montevallo

Dec. 29

-Susan Page Payne, 29, obstruction – failing to appear/comply/pay.

Jan. 1

-Juan Carlos Flores-Aguilar, 31, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Pelham

Jan. 2

-Carolyn Wilson, 40, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Jan. 3

-Tonya Snow, 40, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Tydeesha Harris, 26, of Calera, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Thanh Ngo, 51, of Selma, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-William King, 30, of Homewood, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Jan. 4

-John Bancroft, 37, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-William Long, 46, of Bay Minette, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and human trafficking in the first degree.

Jan. 5

-Cardell Alexander, 22, of Alabaster, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Doris Williams, 67, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.