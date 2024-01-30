Arrest reports from Jan. 3-15 Published 2:56 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 3-15:

Alabaster

Jan. 8

-Clark Douglas Clayton, 42, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 9

-Joshua William Kimbrel, 35, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

-Pamela Elise Gooden, 49, of Woodstock, alias writ of arrest (expired tag).

Jan. 10

-Kevin Ray Mims, 44, of Helena, FTA driving while suspended, FTA improper headlights, FTA expired tag and FTA violation of heath nuisances generally.

Jan. 11

-Vincent Earl Mack, Jr., 30, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Tracy Elizabeth Sullivan, 49, of Gulf Breeze, Fla., larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and possession of a controlled substance.

-Timika Lashe Young, 40, of Birmingham, failure to comply with court orders, expired tag and improper lights/headlights required.

Jan. 12

-Derrick D. Reed, 37, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Teresa Ann Capers, 59, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Zenon Hernandez, 50, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-DeAnthony Jermaine Stafford, 37, of Montgomery, capias warrant – theft of property 4th and FTA – failure to comply with court order.

Jan. 13

-Anthony Cedrick Stewart, 53, of Huntsville, FTA – driving without obtaining a drivers license.

-William Alexander Saylors, 25, of Maylene, alias warrant – failure to register vehicle and alias warrant – vehicle without insurance.

-Justin Robert Green, 32, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree – shoplifting and attempting to elude a police officer.

Jan. 14

-Jason Edward Mills, 36, of Hoover, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Jamesha Denisha Williams, 24, of Montgomery, alias warrant (theft of property 4th).

Helena

Jan. 9

-Leslie Hughes Tolbert, 37, bail jumping second degree.

Jan. 10

-Walter Arnold Cranford, 49, bail jumping second degree.

-Darius Marquise Shields, 23, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 11

-Wilik Martez Jordan, 18, minor in possession of psychoactive cannabinoids.

Jan. 13

-Faith Rebecca Fuller, 24, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Eddie Frank Brownlee, Jr., 53, failing to appear (traffic).

Montevallo

Jan. 3

-Noelio Barrios Garcia, 25, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Jan. 15

-Bernardino Sanchez Contreras, 33, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Jan. 7

-Jose Cambranis Lopez, 23, of Verbena, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Jose Lopez Hernandez, 38, of Alabaster, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Kenneth Jones, 41, of Alabaster; public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrests.

-Samuel Stewart, 31, of Montevallo, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Benjamin Hamrick, 23, of Alabaster, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Jan. 8

-Jasmine Crum, 36, of Center Point, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Donald Sheffield, 45, of Bessemer, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Jan. 9

-Jimmy Brown, 53, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrests.

Jan. 11

-Lemoyne Bennett, 27, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Tammy Smith, 57, of Chuluota, Fla., public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrests.

-Esther Enriquez Cruz, 43, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-David Johnson, 36, of Brierfield, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Millicent Martin, 31, of Pinson, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrests.

Jan. 12

-Michael English, 32, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Jan. 13

-Kimberly McElwayne, 55, of Alabaster, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Jasmine Sims, 22, of Prattville, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray.

-Alejandro Serrano Cruz, 33, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.