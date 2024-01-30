Crowds enjoy spectacle at 15th annual Shelby County Extreme Bulls Rodeo Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

COLUMBIANA – Rodeo enthusiasts were treated to a night of spectacle during the 15th annual Shelby County Extreme Bulls Rodeo in Columbiana.

This year’s edition of the Shelby County Extreme Bulls Rodeo took place Jan. 18-20 at the Shelby County Exhibition Center.

“It went well (and we) had good crowds,” said Ryan Davis, producer of the Shelby County Extreme Bulls. “Overall it was a very successful weekend.”

Davis shared what his goal is in holding the Shelby County Extreme bulls Rodeo each year is.

“(It’s) just to give people a little more than they saw the next year and to bring some of the best bulls and cowboys to compete—(to) give them a good competition to see and showcase western sports at the highest level,” Davis said.

Each night during the rodeo, 38-40 of the country’s top riders competed against one another by riding a bull for eight second before receiving a score from judges. During judging, the bull’s performance was rated out of 50 points and then the riders score was rated out of 50 points for a combined score.

A second round was then held in which the top six scoring riders competed for the title of champion which rewarded them with a gold belt buckle and $9,000.

“It’s very entertaining,” Davis said. “You get to watch a very high caliber animal athlete compete against a very high caliber bull rider. It’s always a matchup that’s just fun to see.”

Along with the bull riding, guests were also entertained by Professional Rodeo Clown Josh “Porkchop” Garrick who entertained crowds with funny jokes, tricks, acts and sing-a-longs.

“He’s just a rodeo entertainer so it’s always exciting, and (there is) a lot of crowd involvement,” Davis said.

One moment of which saw attendees waving the flashlights on their phones as Garrick encouraged the crowd in singing “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey.

Davis encouraged those interest in attending next year’s show to buy their tickets early.

“As soon as it’s over with you will be wanting to come the next night if you come the first night,” he said.