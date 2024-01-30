Hoover Board of Education appoints Desiree Smith as new chief talent officer Published 12:32 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

HOOVER – During a special called meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 30, the Hoover Board of Education appointed Dr. Desiree Smith as the new chief talent officer, a pivotal role created to further enhance educational excellence across the Hoover City Schools district.

Smith will lead the district’s human resources department and oversee all aspects of recruiting, hiring and retaining top-tiered talent for the district. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the district and support its mission, vision and goals.

“I look forward to joining the Hoover City Schools family and continuing the efforts to find the best talent to support our students in developing exemplary character and achieving personal excellence through a rigorous and relevant curriculum in a caring atmosphere of teaching and learning,” Smith said. “I am grateful for this opportunity to learn from and with others.”

Smith is the former human resource and talent coordinator for i3 Academy in Birmingham. She brings an extensive background in education leadership and a steadfast dedication to excellence with 30 years of experience in education. She has served in various capacities, from teaching to administrative roles in Alabama in the Macon County School System, Talladega County School System and Homewood City Schools. Smith is an alumna of the University of Montevallo, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Samford University.

In her new role as chief talent officer for HCS, Smith’s responsibilities will encompass a wide

range of duties, including spearheading recruitment efforts, implementing training and development initiatives and coordinating with district leadership to organize employee training programs. Additionally, she will oversee all human resource department activities, administer annual climate surveys to staff members and address employee concerns and complaints.

“My immediate efforts will focus on supporting the priorities of Superintendent Dr. Kevin Maddox, collaborating with the District leadership team, learning about the staffing needs of each campus, reviewing the current hiring practices and furthering the presence of Hoover City Schools through recruitment efforts,” Smith said.

According to a release by HCS, the appointment of a chief talent officer underscores Hoover City Schools’ commitment to nurturing a diverse, skilled, and dedicated staff capable of delivering high-quality education to students across the district.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Smith as our new chief talent officer,” Maddox said. “As superintendent, one of my priorities is ensuring we have the best teachers and staff who are happy working for the district. This role is instrumental in bolstering our hiring and recruitment efforts and ensuring that we place the utmost importance on having the best employees and are providing competitive salaries and benefits.”

Maddox emphasized the significance of the chief talent officer position in advancing the district’s hiring and recruitment efforts while keeping its top employees. Maddox became interested in adding the chief talent officer position after evaluating the organizational structure and operations of the district.

“Dr. Smith’s background as an educator, administrator and talent coordinator will be invaluable as we monitor employment trends and develop new strategies to recruit and retain high-quality staff,” Maddox said. “Her leadership and expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our district, making sure we hire the best and the brightest to serve our students and families.”

Smith will join the district’s leadership team in her new role as chief talent officer on Thursday, Feb. 1.