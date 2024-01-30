Land transactions for Jan. 17-18 Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Jan. 17-18:

Jan. 17

-Ashlea Courington to Milad Jasemi Zargani, for $290,000, for Lot 904 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-J. Barry Tidwell to Mondonna Movahed, for $495,000, for Lot 4 in Greystone 9th Sector Phase II Resurvey of Lot 4.

-Travis Scott Rice to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $205,600, for Lot 51 in Ironwood.

-William Allen Davis to Grant Alexander Jourdan, for $355,000, for Lot 9 in Riverchase West Second Addition.

-Shelby Investments LLC to James Thornsberry, for $250,000, for Lot 2 in Parkview Farms.

-W M Properties LLC to Julio Mejia Ramirez, for $115,000, for Lot 6 in Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Shiloh Calera Development LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $59,750, for Lot 163 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector 4.

-Samuel C. Domino to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $274,700, for Lot 408 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Emmett Everett Gamel to Doug Wylie, for $117,500, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Webster Shaw to William Ashley Townsend, for $395,000, for Lot 7 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Albert E. Willard to Christian A. Metcalf, for $335,000, for Lot 11 in Countryside.

-Cameron Brown to Patricia E. Harbaugh, for $130,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22, Range 1 West.

-Benjamin Etress to Shannon L. Burnett, for $195,000, for Lot 3 in Etress and Broadhead Subdivision.

-Kaithlyn J. Warnick Duncan to Jade Sexton, for $249,900, for Lot 47 in Hidden Forest.

-Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Thomas Joe Benton, for $153,500, for Lot 23 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Allen W. Lloyd to Julie Bedford Corkren, for $325,000, for Lot 141 in Forest Lakes Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Brandi Mitchell Yaghmai to Nolan R. Boatner, for $276,000, for Lot 7 in Stone Brook First Sector.

-Karen Ridley to Christopher Robert Cuomo, for $190,000, for Lot 1405 in Gables a Condominium Amended.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jonathan David Pribyl, for $354,900, for Lot 318 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Tracy A. Norman to Bruna Martin, for $305,000, for Lot 156 in Kensington Place Phase 2.

-Kevin W. Henderson to Frankie L. Lee, for $840,000, for Lot 64 in Heatherwood Fourth Sector First Addition.

-William B. Williams to Nathaniel D. Sasse, for $680,000, for lot 2 in Mill Springs Estates Amended 1st Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Margaret McKinney Boggan, for $295,850, for Lot 88 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

-Jamie L. Bailey to Cameron Brown, for $310,000, for Lot 143 in Nottingham Sector 4.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Chloe Bloom, for $375,000, for Lot 16 in Wooddale Fourth Sector.

-617 Properties LLC to Timothy J. Castrone, for $124,500, for Lot 120 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-JAG Investment Strategies LLC to Zachary C. McCombs, for $237,000, for Lot 8 in Park Place First Addition Phase II Correction Plat No. 1.

-Angela Desantis McAtee to Angela Desantis McAtee, for $119,900, for Lot 6 in Wooddale.

-Robin B. Snow to David Garrett Dearaujo, for $309,900, for Lot 21 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Robert H. Parks to International J A D E Group Inc., for $144,464.58, for property in Section 4, Township 24, Range 13 East.

-Jessica M. House to Lauren Jones, for $195,000, for Lot 17 in Wildewood Village First Addition.

-Jeffcar LLC to Alabama Department of Transportation, for $35,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Ruben Ignacio Rojas Maciel to Ruben Rojas Nieto, for $20,000, for Lot 1 in Hamilton Survey.

-Kennan Edgar Frost Sanders to Vulcan Lands Inc., for $1,200,000, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Judy Cobb to William Curtis Gooden, for $320,000, for Lot 85 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 1 Amended Survey.

-Robert Andrew McCary to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 28 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Susan Storer to Molly Morrissey, for $595,000, for Lot 1709 in Highland Lakes 17th Sector Resubdivision.

-Lisa P. Hendrix to Kathy Taylor Northam, for $299,900, for Lot 2-02 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Lawrence G. Newman to Magdaleno Espinoza Torres, for $220,000, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Kevin L. Crouch to Kevin L. Crouch, for $313,000, for Lot 2968 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

Jan. 18

-Patrick E. Kennedy to Jennifer Lee Farris, for $335,000, for Lot 28 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12.

-Regions Bank to HCR RW HWC1 LLC, for $29,680,000, for Lot 1 in Amsouth Riverchase.

-Regions Bank to HCC RWV LLC, for $6,000,000, for Lot 2 in Amsouth Riverchase.

-Charlotte Ann McFarland to Albert Brady, for $320,000, for Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Handys Bluff.

-Ross Williams to Charles Donald Faris, for $510,000, for Lot 203 in Lakewood Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Melissa N. McKim to Joshua D. Thedford, for $360,000, for Lot 5 in Tanglewood by the Creek.

-Cristina Arreola Montes De Oca to Roberto Martinez, for $30,940, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Ashley Crenshaw to Brenda Guadalupe Torres Gonzalez, for $200,000, for Lot 48 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes.

-Stephen R. Arnold to Barbara W. Arnold, for $1,533,950, for Lot 1079 in Blackridge Phase 1A.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Lisa Walker Stewart, for $494,900, for Lot 110 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Camille Patterson Elliott to Lhoist North America of Alabama LLC, for $4,490,407.48, for property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Larry Harvey White to Jose Guadalupe Villanueva Mayo, for $275,000, for Lot 24 in Cahaba Valley Estates Fourth Sector.

-Watwood Construction Inc. to Ashley Michelle Crenshaw, for $350,000, for Lot 8 in Royal Oaks First Sector.

-Thomas Buster to Thomas Buster, for $353,810, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Myrtice Evelyn Welch to Lhoist North America of Alabama LLC, for $1,655,043.57, for property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Joanne Bernal Kafkaloff, for $150,000, for Lot 6 in Armstrong Estates First Sector.

-Edward Childs to Round Tree Preserve LLC, for $925,000, for Lot 61 in Shoal Creek.

-Park Chandler Corporation to Martin Marietta Materials Real Estate Investments Inc., for $1,600,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Kenneth Osburn to Richard Halbrooks, for $1,005,000, for Lot 336 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase V.