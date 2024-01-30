Land transactions for Jan. 8-11 Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Jan. 8-11:

Jan. 8

-Deborah D. Rainey to Elizabeth Lorino, for $210,000, for Lot 209 in Camden Cove Sector 6 Amended Map of Final Plat.

-Roger Matthew Jefferson to Hillary Kevin Gaskins, for $118,450, for Lot 40 in Eagle Wood Estates First Sector.

-Edward S. Parker to Hannah Parker, for $162,800, for Lot 1 in Melton Street Parcel 1 A.

-Embassy Homes LLC to James P. MacDermid, for $766,510, for Lot 19-05 in Chelsea Park 19th Sector and 10th Sector Phase One.

-Chelsea Park Development Inc. to Chelsea Park Residential Assoication Inc., for $0, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Timothy B. Wortmann to Timothy B. Wortmann, for $270,000, for Lot 201 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 1st Phase.

-Keith Karr to Vulcan Lands Inc., for $500,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Justin Dean Perkins to Jose Olsen Rivera Dominguez, for $80,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 1-615 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Ceramic Decorating Company LLC to Johnson Family Enterprises LLC, for $216,400, for Lot 17 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Greenbriar LTD to Parth R. Patel, for $165,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Douglas Norris to Matthew J. Ford, for $325,000, for Lot 11 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 3rd Addition.

-Teresa Waldrop Ray to Teresa Waldrop Ray, for $119,115, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Brandi Lawrence to Elizabeth Booth, for $280,000, for Lot 79 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Allen Kennemur LLC to Sylvestor Mixon, for $455,000, for Lot 80 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phase 2.

-Delores McGill to Michael Falk, for $520,000, for Lot 34 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Three.

-Joseph Cavuoto to Joseph W. Cavuoto, for $117,580, for Lot 1-03 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-VM Master Issuer LLC to Jeff 1 LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 8 in Valley Cove Garden Homes.

Jan. 9

– Sylvester Mixon to Verdine Wyatt, for $342,500, for Lot 368 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12A.

-Teresa Brantley to Ronnie Adam Brantley, for $5,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Donna L. Hayes to Joseph F. Juzang, for $785,000, for Lots 1504 and 1505 in Brook Highland 15th Sector.

-Rachel Lori Wilson to Rachel Lori Wilson, for $265,700, for Lot 25 in Valley Station Second Sector.

-Mark A. Rikard to Karen C. Andrews, for $136,622.86, for Lot 1 in Rikard Family Subdivision.

-Jameka Y. Hartley to Jason J. Hartley, for $386,000, for Lot 62 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Scott Weaver to E. L. McCarty, for $107,500, for property in Section 18, Township 21, Range 2 East.

-Hubert Lee Benson to Charles Mallett, for $595,000, for Lot 1122 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase I.

-Christopher Michael Coley to Gregory Charles Wiggins, for $380,000, for Lot 343 in Fieldstone Park 3rd Sector Phase II.

-Hudson SFR TRS Property Holdings II LLC to Lauren Watson, for $285,000, for Lot 117 in Polo Crossing Sector I.

-Specialized IRA Services to Josephson Holdings LLC, for $200,000, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

Jan. 10

-H. L. Dearmin to Christopher Ingram, for $265,000, for Lot 36 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Niya A. Jackson to Isabelle Beatty, for $155,000, for Lot 13 in Ashley Brook.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kathryn Hoyt, for $470,225, for Lot 40 in Palmer Cove Condominium.

-Luke M. Lael to Julie Tran, for $412,000, for Lot 42 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve.

-Andrew L. Glass to Natalie Salyer, for $219,000, for Lot 26 in Sunnydale Estates Third Sector.

-Scott A. Smeltzer to Justin A. Ellis, for $449,000, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Hudson SFR TRA Property Holdings II LLC to Edmund J. Ricco, for $316,000, for Lot 55 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Survey.

-JW Stevenson LLC to Lifes Golden LLC, for $135,000, for Lots 1, 2, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 in Bent Creek Sector 1, Lot 48A in Bent Creek Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 48, 49 and 50 and Lots 77, 78, 81, 104 and 105 in Bent Creek Subdivision Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Aaron T. Joy to Jimmie L. Pack, for $135,000, for Lot 5 in Estates of Forest Parks.

-Jill Wicknick to Roberto Martinez Hernandez, for $182,500, for Lot 1 in Valley Bloch Townhomes.

-Ruth Ann Wutschke to LaRue Quan, for $198,880, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Jeff 1 LLC to CBAR Asset Company LLC, for $245,641.87, for Lot 8 in Valley Cove Garden Homes.

-Mildred D. Lanier Reed to Yasmin Ali, for $229,900, for Lot 1 in Hayesbury Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Kelly Jerrell to Ivan Mondragon, for $85,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Joshua Caleb Brasher to Christopher M. Coley, for $115,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Joseph Lee Aultman, for $456,948, for Lot 41 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

Jan. 11

-Brandon Joseph Brandon Joseph, for $51,320, for Lot 10 in Mooney Estates Resurvey.

-James Bradley Isom to Josephson Holdings LLC, for $115,000, for Lot 10 in Carrie Mae Woolley Subdivision.

-Debra A. Hansen to David Watts, for $350,000, for Lot 6 in Narrows Creek Amended Map.

-Thomas S. McQueen to T. S. McQueen, for $10,000, for Lot 20 in Britton Resurvey.

-Agnes Pool to Sherry M. Tidwell, for $193,300, for Lot 2 in Triple Springs First Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jeffery Jerome Woods, for $355,900, for Lot 320 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Lees Cove Series of 3 Arrows LLC to William E. Weltlin, for $309,900, for Lot 23 in Falliston Sector 1.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Bobby R. Boyd, for $1,117,300, for Lot 1328 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Christopher Chad Houston to Thomas Traylor, for $300,000, for Lot 1206 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Shiloh Calera Development LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $59,750, for Lot 165 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector 4.

-Shiloh Calera Development LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $59,750, for Lot 140 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector 4.

-J P Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp to Barbara Ann McCullers, for $54,400, for property in Section 29, Township 19, Range 1 East.