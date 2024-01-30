Law enforcement search for suspect after chase on I-65 Published 8:32 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a suspect following a chase on Interstate 65 on Jan. 29.

The chase began at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, when deputies from the Shelby County Sheriffs Office attempted to stop a vehicle traveling on I-65 near the 231 mile marker near Calera and Alabaster. According to police statements, deputies initiated the attempted traffic stop due to the belief that the driver had active felony warrants with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The driver failed to stop the vehicle and continued traveling northbound on the interstate.

Other law enforcement agencies including the Alabaster Police Department and the Vestavia Hills Police Department soon became involved in the pursuit which ended when the suspect abandoned the vehicle in the 1400 block of Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills and is believed to have fled on foot.

Deputies have been canvassing the area for the suspect since the time of the chase; however, the suspect still remains at large. Police descriptions of the driver depict a white male who stands approximately five feet, nine inches tall, weighs around 250 pounds and was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt.

At this time, law enforcement agencies do not believe there is any credible evidence to suggest the suspect poses a direct threat to the public but the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to use caution and to be aware of their surroundings. The SCSO asks that anyone who has information on the suspect or his location contact 911 immediately.

According to police, drug related evidence was located in the vehicle upon further investigation and the vehicle has since been impounded by deputies.

The SCSO extended its gratitude to the other agencies involved for help regarding this matter.

“We would like to thank the Alabaster Police Department, Vestavia Hills Police Department and ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) for their assistance in this ongoing investigation,” read an official Facebook post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.