Municipal police reports for Jan. 8-14 Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 8-14:

Alabaster

Jan. 8

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Old Boston Road and Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a syringe.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Grande View Parkway (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $8,802.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 60 Block of Peavine Street (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 12th Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 800 Block of Burning Tree Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver side door valued at $100.

-Theft of lost property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 600 Block of Colonial Parkway (government/public building). Stolen was a credit/debit card; SOFI, credit/debit card; American Express, credit/debit card; Cash App, white purses/handbags/wallets and credit/debit cards; One valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of 7th Street SW.

Jan. 9

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was clothes/furs; boys socks valued at $32.84.

-Alias writ of arrest (expired tag) from Industrial Road and Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (convenience store). Stolen was other; vape valued at $43.99.

-Capias warrant – probation revocation from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North.

Jan. 10

-Property damage from the 1800 Block of County Road 7. Damaged was a white front grill and front bumper.

-Runaway juvenile from the 1700 Block of Tahiti Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 500 Block of 11th Avenue NW (residence/home). Stolen was an Oregon tag valued at $136.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 11th Place SW.

-Driving while suspended and improper lights from the 3000 Block of Sprice Drive, Helena.

-Information only from the 9000 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SW.

Jan. 11

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Regency Park Drive (commercial/office building). Damaged was a silver mailbox valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Property damage from Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered were five miscellaneous items valued at $442.93.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (department/discount store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were seven miscellaneous items valued at $86.97. Recovered was 0.05 grams of Methamphetamine.

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Shady Oak Lane.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the bumper of a Dodge Challenger valued at $1,000.

-Failure to comply with court orders and expired tag from Interstate 65 at mile marker 253, Vestavia Hills.

Jan. 12

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were 19 other miscellaneous items valued at $322.48.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was alcohol; Vendange Chardonnay and Nyquil valued at $21.97.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 31 and Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drugs/narcotics, drug/narcotic equipment; crack pipe and 8.9 grams of Amphetamines/Methamphetamines.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Greenfield Lane (residence/home).

-Capias warrant – theft of property 4th and FTA – failure to comply with court orders from the 900 Block of East Main Street, Dothan.

-FTA – driving without obtaining a drivers license from the 800 Block of Wheeler Avenue NW, Huntsville.

Jan. 13

-Information only from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Interstate 65 Southbound and Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen was a drum floor sander valued at $1.

-Failure to register vehicle and operating vehicle without insurance from the 12000 Block of County Road 42, Jemison.

-Theft of property fourth degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $242.

-Information only from the 500 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Hillside Drive.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 241 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; BMW 335i valued at $1,000.

Jan. 14

-Animal complaint from the 1400 Block of Windsor Court.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $208.21.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home). Damaged were structures – single occupancy dwellings; window valued at $500.

-Alias warrant (theft of property 4th) from the 200 Block of South McDonough Street.

Helena

Jan. 8

-Harassing communications from the 8600 Bock of Lake Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Helena Road.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and impersonating peace officer from the 200 Block of River Crest Circle North.

Jan. 9

-Bail jumping second degree from Montgomery Highway.

-Miscellaneous from the 700 Block of Branch Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 1900 Block of Highway 52 West.

Jan. 10

-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Property damage from Helena Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Saint Charles Drive.

-Building code violation and parking on grass from Spruce Drive.

-Harassment from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic violence 3rd – harassment from Jackson Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Helena High School.

Jan. 11

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Minor in possession of psychoactive cannabinoids from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from Helena Middle School.

Jan. 12

-Domestic incident from Oakleaf Circle.

Jan. 13

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52 at Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from County Road 52 and Dearing Downs Drive.

-Domestic violence incident from Jenkins Circle.

-Property damage from Helena.

Montevallo

Jan. 8

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from Alabama Highway 25 (supermarket). Stolen were eight Ribeye steaks valued at $120.

Jan. 9

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Hidden Trace Court (residence/home). Damaged was a Google Nest camera valued at $200.

-Fraud – identity theft from Fairview Lane (residence/home). Stolen was victim’s personal identifying information valued at $0.

Jan. 11

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Highway 119 (convenient store). Damaged was a front glass door valued at $2,000. Stolen was an empty box of edibles valued at $0.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Hidden Valley Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a large diamond ring with 8-10 small diamonds and an Emerald ring with a diamond on both sides valued at $4,000.

Jan. 12

-Information only from Graham Street (highway/street).

-Theft of property (motor vehicle) from Cherokee Street (residence/home). Stolen was a silver 2015 Toyota Camry SE valued at $11,000.

-Property damage from Ashville Road (highway/street). Damaged was a 2018 Honda Civic valued at $1,500.

Jan. 14

-Domestic incident from Valley Street (residence/home).

-Death investigation from County Road 204 (residence/home).

Pelham

Jan. 8

-Animal welfare from the 1400 Block of Kelly Drive (residence/home). Confiscated/seized were dogs valued at $4.