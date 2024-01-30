Oak Mountain State Park releases updates on main campground restoration Published 12:29 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

HELENA – Oak Mountain State Park recently released a series of photos and updates regarding the large-scale upgrades to their main campground’s facilities on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Made possible thanks to Alabama voters passing a 2022 bond issue that provided $85 million toward state historical sites and parks, the improvements to OMSP’s main campground seek to revolutionize the park’s experience which had been described as “outdated” in recent years.

Following the campground’s closure on July 31 of last year, the site has seen dramatic change, with the demolition of the site’s old A and B section bathhouses and the campground’s store to make way for brand new facilities that will better serve the park’s visitors. Work has also included the repaving and resurfacing of lots and roads in the immediate area and recent upgrades to the park’s cabins.

“Large-scale projects take time, and we want to thank everyone for their patience and continued support of the park,” read a statement from Oak Mountain State Park’s official Facebook page. “All of us at Oak Mountain State Park are looking forward to the grand opening of a fully renovated campground, and we cannot wait to share all the improvements with you.”

Currently, work continues with an anticipated and desired completion date of Memorial Day this year on May 27. However, with much work remaining, no official re-opening date has been announced for the park’s main campground in order to avoid disappointments related to potential setbacks.

“We are so excited to have the work complete and be able to show off the new campground to everyone,” the post read. “We truly believe the upgrades will help guests better enjoy their time with us at the park.”

Among the other additions to the main campground will be a larger and new playground area for families and children to enjoy during their time at OMSP.

“It will be so much larger and fun for kids of all ages,” read the official post from the park. “We are so excited for the work to begin on installation for the playground and will be sure to post updates.”

OMSP has also been transparent about its recent price increases and suggested there may be a further increase.

“We will most likely see a rate increase,” read the official post from the park. “Increases were made for this new year across the board and were effective Jan. 1.”

Furthermore, the park has announced its adoption of a dynamic pricing system that will see rates for its facilities move to an adjustable format with rates varying depending by month, day of the week and other factors of a camper’s visit.

Although work remains to be done on the main campground’s site before its official reopening, those who still desire to stay at OMSP are encouraged to check out the park’s cabins which are now available and feature refreshed painted exteriors and updated amenities including new televisions, furniture, piers, bedding and Wi-Fi.