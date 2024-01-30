Sheriff’s reports from Dec. 21-27 Published 2:34 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 21-27:

Dec. 21

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 73, Montevallo. Marijuana (2 grams) and a digital scale were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Glendale Drive, Birmingham. A 2020 Ford F-150 and an Alabama tag were damaged.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Cottage Lane, Sterrett. A socket in a green bottle cap with burnt marijuana residue and black and silver scales with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 900 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray was stolen.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 4000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1100 block of Eagle Park Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A package containing Mary Kay products valued at $300 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Fairbank Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence from the 4000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

Dec. 22

-Incident from the 140-mile marker of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A Jimenez Arms Inc. .380 firearm was recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 19000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

-Obstructing governmental operations from the 4500 block of Magnolia Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 4500 block of Magnolia Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-strangulation, assault/criminal mischief from the 16000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 7500 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-trespass, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 4000 block of Chesapeake Circle, Birmingham.

-Possession of burglar’s tools from the 100 block of Shop Drive, Birmingham. A Kobalt 24-volt extended run Sawzall and a Kobalt 24-volt extended run work light were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass from the 100 block of Shop Drive, Birmingham.

Dec. 23

-Domestic violence second degree-assault from the 7000 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 1800 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 4100 block of Shelby County 109, Columbiana. A small clear plastic bag with a white crystal-like substance (1.8 grams) was confiscated.

-Fire investigation from the 600 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. Fire and water damage to walls, ceiling and flooring was reported, in addition to damage to doors and door frames from entry and two holes in the ceiling from checking the attic (amount unknown).

-Incident from the 100 block of Beach Circle, Birmingham.

-Assault third degree from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.

Dec. 24

-Incident from the 200 block of Briarwood Drive, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 280 and Grandview Parkway, Birmingham. Marijuana (3 grams) and an MDMA pill, blue and in the shape of a transformer, were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 4500 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. Marijuana (approximately 315 grams), Alprazolam (4 grams), three dab wax glass vials, THC syrup (1000 milligrams, approximately 120 milliliters), a scale with residue and a pill press with residue were confiscated.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Hugh Daniel Drive, Birmingham. A 2007 Ford Mustang was damaged.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Stone Bridge Lane, Birmingham. A 2021 Chevy Corvette Stingray was recovered.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Stone Bridge Lane, Birmingham. An Alabama license plate was recovered.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Bates Road, Vincent.

-Harassment, criminal mischief third degree from the 5300 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham. A case of Coca-Cola cans was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 219, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chevy Lane, Birmingham.

-Damage to property from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief from the 10 block of Carlisle Road, Vincent. Two Blink outdoor cameras valued at $322 were stolen.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 and Blue Loop, Montevallo. A 2013 Ford Flex was damaged.

Dec. 25

-Property damage from the 1200 block of Shelby County 97, Columbiana. Wood fencing (approximately 20 feet), steel wire fencing (approximately 100 feet), a large plant/tree, trenched glass and a roadway directional sign were damaged.

-Incident from the 70 block of Grant Street, Wilton.

-Domestic investigation from the 11400 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

Dec. 26

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, failure to register vehicle from the 1200 block of Inverness Highland Drive, Birmingham. Marijuana in a clear plastic bag (4.9 grams) and a bottle of Grey Goose vodka were recovered.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton. A Neosport truck tire sustained $200 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Ellis Drive and Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. A marijuana joint (1.4 grams), loose marijuana (1.7 grams), torn plastic bag containing crystal meth rock (2 grams), plastic bag containing two small crystal meth rocks (1.6 grams), foil containing broken up pieces of meth (1.2 grams), a blue meth pipe, clear meth pipe and a multi-colored meth pipe were confiscated.

-Attempting to elude, resisting arrest from the 100 block of Paradise Circle, Shelby.

-Assault with bodily fluids from the 100 block of Paradise Circle, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Paradise Circle, Shelby.

Dec. 27

-Incident from the 200 block of Polo Downs, Chelsea. An oven was burned and sustained $800 in damages.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Chelsea Ridge Trail, Columbiana.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 1000 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3500 block of Tall Timber Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Belmont Way, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 300 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea.