Sheriff’s reports from Dec. 28-Jan. 3 Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 28-Jan. 3:

Dec. 28

-Domestic violence second degree-criminal mischief from the 300 block of Miller Circle, Pelham. A Honda Ridgeline Sport pickup sustained $3,500 in damages; a Toyota Rav4 sustained $5,000 in damages; and a garage door and mechanism, door frame and structural brick corner of residence sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Domestic violence-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 300 block of Stonegate Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 3600 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 4000 Building of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A door and door frame were damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2000 block of Alabama 25, Wilton. A Nissan Pathfinder was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 600 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

-Agency assist from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 251, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Creekside Circle, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Brechin Lane, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Swiss Tech portable powerhouse valued at $199.88 was stolen.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Two glass pipes with residue and a metal socket with residue were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A tent, two sleeping bags and smoked sausage valued at a combined $190.20 were stolen.

Dec. 29

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea.

-Attempting to elude from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5000 block of Sunrise Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham. A makeshift metal pipe with residue and marijuana (5 grams) were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham. A green leafy substance (11 grams), multicolored tray with residue and bottle cap with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-menacing, harassment from the 100 block of Valentine Circle, Wilsonville. A Taurus G3C, Mossberg Patriot 270 and Radical Firearms Mod RF-15 were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $307.14 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 160 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 8000 block of Shelby County 51, Westover.

-DUI-private property from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A sealed manila envelope containing a green leafy substance (approximately 1.5 grams) and a sealed manila envelope containing a $5 bill were confiscated.

-Criminal trespass from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

Dec. 30

-Miscellaneous incident from the 50 block of Hillsdale Drive, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 1400 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham. A prescription bottle with Morphine S04 (four count, 15 milligrams), prescription bottle with Oxycodone (197 count, 5 milligrams), prescription bottle with Trazodone HCL (52 count, 100 milligrams) and a prescription bottle with Simvastatin (52 half-piece tablets, 80 milligrams) were recovered.

-Obstructing governmental operation from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive at Ashley House, Chelsea.

-Theft by property from the 100 block of McGowin Road, Wilsonville. Eight solar lights valued at $80 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Women’s apparel valued at $11.49 and Mossy Oak 3D Leaf Omnotex blind fabric valued at $14 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 East and Alabama 119, Birmingham. A marijuana cigarette (2.9 grams) was confiscated.

Dec. 31

-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A driver’s side window of a U-Haul truck was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 80 block of S and W Lane, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 86 and Shelby County 42, Calera. A plastic bag containing meth (1.17 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A lego set valued at $140 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 5200 block of Birdsong Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 4700 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A Taurus G2C 9-millimeter firearm was confiscated, and a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer was recovered.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Kingston Court, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Eagle Valley Drive, Birmingham.

Jan. 1

-DUI-alcohol from the 5000 block of Brook Highland Plaza, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol, open container violation from Brook Hill Plaza and U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Lorrin Lane, Westover. A residential structure was a total loss.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Lorrin Lane, Westover. A residential structure sustained damage to siding, exterior wall and roof.

-DUI-alcohol, no driver’s license from Brook Hill Parkway and U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-DUI from Interstate 65 and Shelby County 52, Pelham.

-Domestic investigation from the 3200 block of Chickasaw Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 11000 block of U.S. 280, Westover.

-Domestic investigation from the 4200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 315, Columbiana. A plastic bag containing meth (2.43 grams), two bags containing marijuana (0.68 gram and 3.12 grams, respectively, for a total weight of 3.8 grams), a metal marijuana pipe and a glass meth pipe were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Stone Crest Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault third degree from the 23000 block of Hilbun Way, Birmingham.

-Juvenile runaway from the 100 block of Thompson Lane, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $571 was stolen.

-Criminal trespass from the 4600 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from Safe House of Shelby County.

-Miscellaneous incident from U.S. 231 and Shelby County 466, Vincent. A 2018 Hyundai Elantra was damaged.

Jan. 2

-Agency assist from Fulton Springs Road, Alabaster.

-Domestic investigation from the 8200 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Animal attack from the 100 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Cambrian Way, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 41600 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A clear baggy containing a brown pebble-like substance (approximately 0.4 gram) and an unmarked orange pill bottle containing substance residue were confiscated.

-Drug trafficking, destruction of state property from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana at the Shelby County Jail. A fire sprinkler system was damaged; a white baggie containing Fentanyl methamphetamine compound (7 grams) and another white baggie containing Fentanyl methamphetamine compound (2.2 grams) were confiscated.

-Theft of property, forgery from the 5200 block of Broken Bow Lane, Birmingham. A check for $984 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 41000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A black poodle with white near its neck and chest valued at $4,000 was stolen.

-Forgery, theft of property from an unknown location.

-Domestic violence-assault, unlawful imprisonment from the 500 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Southwood Drive. Trailer siding, a camper trailer and two vehicles were damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 7800 block of U.S. 231, Cropwell, Ala. A Regions debit card, United Health insurance/Medicaid card, wallet valued at $10 and handicap walker, red, F22 valued at $300 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 2700 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Eagle Point Parkway, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment, public intoxication from the 100 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 50 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 3300 block of Birdsong Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 1700 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. Two baggies containing meth (approximately 1.1 grams collectively) were confiscated.

Jan. 3

-Drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence from Alabama 155 and Shelby County 201, Montevallo. A red bottle cap with burn mark and a Q-Tip head was confiscated.

-Assault third degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown restaurant.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Dusty Way, Harpersville. $967 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A 24” x 36” study desk and privacy panels sustained $646.17 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 800 block of Ashbrook Trail, Columbiana. Bitcoin valued at $20,953 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 7000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Methamphetamine (0.7 gram), Suboxone (0.5 gram) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from U.S. 280 East access road, Harpersville. Seeds presumed to be marijuana were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 53100 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.