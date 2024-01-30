Sheriff’s reports from Jan. 4-10 Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 4-10:

Jan. 4

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from Valleydale Road and Inverness Center Drive, Birmingham. Marijuana (233 grams or 0.5 pounds), a white powder substance suspected to be cocaine (4 grams) and a blue ring case were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds. A phone line was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5200 block of Willow Way, Birmingham.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Belcher Drive, Birmingham. A 2011 Toyota Corolla was damaged.

-Child in need of supervision from the 0 block of Windy Valley Drive, Vincent.

-Incident from the 300 block of Narrows Parkway, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Recovered property from the 3000 block of Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham. A Galaxy cell phone with Otterbox case was recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 2600 block of Drennen Place, Birmingham.

-Forgery from the 2600 block of Drennen Place, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5100 block of Dunnavant Valley Lane, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 400 block of Liberty Ridge Road, Chelsea. A front door frame and wooden French doors were damaged; $200 in cash and miscellaneous jewelry were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A passport, Social Security card and birth certificate were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 at Cahaba River Road, Birmingham. A loaded syringe (3.3 grams), pills (5.5 count, 2.2 grams), two baggies of unknown white substance (1 gram), bag of pennies with white substance (7.5 ounces), green container with residue, two glass pipes with residue, a zip bag with mushroom pattern and four syringes with residue were confiscated.

Jan. 5

-Fraudulent use of a credit card from the 800 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. $190 was charged to a credit card.

-Incident from the 900 block of Talon Way, Birmingham. An Alabama license plate was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A brown powder substance (1 gram), marijuana (.8 gram) and a syringe were confiscated.

-Obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest from the 1000 block of Egg and Butter Road and Walnut Cove, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of mairjuana second degree from the 1700 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. Marijuana (0.2 gram) was confiscated.

-Property damage from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2014 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Forgery third degree from the 7600 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. Seven checks from Central State Bank were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 3500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A Husqvarna Mod 55 valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Bent River Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 900 block of Griffin Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 4600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 4000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Helena.

-Incident from the 4500 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo.

Jan. 6

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett. A pressure washer and a 5-foot ladder valued at a combined $425 were stolen, and a propane tank valued at $30 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A marijuana cigarette (1 gram) was confiscated.

-Theft of lost property from the 300 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. A Samsung S23 Ultra cell phone valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from Shelby County 11 and Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Resisting arrest from Shelby County 11 and Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-DUI-alcohol from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 4000 block of Park Cove Way, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 8000 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Griffin Lake Trace, Birmingham.

-Obstructing justice using false identity, carrying concealed brass knuckles from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 311, Shelby. Marijuana joint (1 gram) and brass knuckles painted with the American flag were confiscated.

-Incident from the 1900 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from Shelby County 26 and Camp Branch Road, Alabaster. A 2011 GMC Sierra was damaged.

-Incident from the 400 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. A black leather bifold wallet valued at $40 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 4600 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. Marijuana (approximately 17.75 grams) and a grinder with residue were confiscated.

Jan. 7

-Harassing communications from the 900 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville.

-DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage from U.S. 231 and Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 100 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham. An exit gate sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A 2019 Dodge Charger was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Greenbriar Place, Chelsea.

-Suicide attempt from the 1000 block of Crawford Court, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 2300 block of Brock Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Garland Court, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 35100 block of Alabama 25, Harpersville. Possible methamphetamine (approximately 1.31 grams) and a stash box with possible meth residue were confiscated.

Jan. 8

-Domestic investigation from the 20 block of Smith Road, Chelsea.

-Property damage from Chelsea Road and Levan Drive, Chelsea. A 2022 Toyota Corolla was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Westbrook Road, Sterrett. Assorted cloths valued at $500 were stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Maylene Lane, Maylene.

-Incident from the 800 block of Crabapple Lane, Vandiver.

-Death investigation from the 5100 block of Colonial Park Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 2600 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. Fentanyl (approximately 0.51 gram) was confiscated.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Bristol Lane, Birmingham. Various gift cards valued at a combined $5,900 were stolen.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Eagle Nest Circle, Birmingham.

-Lost property from the 15000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A credit card, wallet and military ID were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 255, Montevallo.

Jan. 9

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Baldwin Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett.

-Forgery third degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 Suite C, Birmingham.

-Theft of property third degree, home repair fraud from the 13000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. U.S. currency from deposit of windows totaling $1,474 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 0 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 100 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover.

-Incident from the 70 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 1200 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham.

-Aggravated stalking, violation of domestic violence protection order from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Drug paraphernalia, probation violation-hindering prosecution second degree from the 100 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. A socket with marijuana residue was reported.

Jan. 10

-Harassment from the 15600 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Burger King.

-DUI from U.S. 280 and Hugh Daniel Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Kate Farm Road, Wilsonville.

-Fire investigation from the 700 block of Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea. Fire and smoke damaged the rear of a residence.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 0 block of Lakeview Drive-Lot A, Sterrett.

-Theft of property first degree, home repair fraud from the 5000 block of Vale Lane, Birmingham. $,4000 was stolen (U.S. currency from deposit of windows).

-Assault from the 4500 block of Old Tavern Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 20 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Sexual misconduct from the 4500 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1700 block of Coates Pass, Hoover.

-Domestic investigation from the 3800 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.