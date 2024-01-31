Inaugural Daddy Daughter Dance to take place in Columbiana Published 10:22 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

COLUMBIANA – Fathers and daughters will be treated to a fun-filled night of dancing and dessert all while supporting the SCHS PACE booster club during its inaugural Daddy Daughter Dance.

SCHS PACE, the booster club for track and cross country at Shelby County High School and Columbiana Middle School track, will host its inaugural Daddy Daughter Dance in the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“This is just a special night that dads can share with their daughters,” said Stephanie Busby, who helped to organize the event.

The event will provide an opportunity for fathers to dance with their daughters and enjoy desserts from Pastries on Main as well as a lead out and music from Ruston Entertainment & Events.

“I’m excited,” said Joel Dixon with SCHS PACE. “I think it can be a really powerful thing for families.”

Despite the name, grandfathers, uncles, stepdads—any significant male role models—are invited to the dance to share a special evening with their kids. The dance is intended for young girls in preschool through eighth grade but anyone is welcome to attend.

“The dads love it,” Busby said. “The girls normally dress up (and) some bring their girls flowers. They can go out to dinner before or after the event. It’s kind of like a little prom for them.”

During the event there will be also be an opportunity for fathers and daughters to take photographs together with different backdrops

“I think it’s a great opportunity for parents or grandparent or significant men in children’s lives to have a great night and make a memory and impact a kid in a positive way,” Dixon said.

Not only does the event provide a memorable experience for families but it also raises funds for the SCHS PACE booster club for track and cross country.

“Hopefully this could be an annual thing that we can keep building,” Busby said. “We’ll learn from this year and make it even bigger next year.”

Tickets are $30 a couple and $10 for additional siblings. Those interested in learning more about SCHS PACE can visit its official Facebook page where a link to purchase tickets can also be found. Those with questions mays send an email at SCHS.paceclub@gmail.com.