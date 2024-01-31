You Matter Fun Run set for Feb. 17 Published 3:58 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham City Schools has announced that the second annual You Matter Fun Run and Family Fitness Fair will make its return to the community on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Currently scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Pelham City Park’s walking track, the second iteration of the fun run event will take place over a two-hour period and conclude at noon with the fitness fair being presented by Village Voices.

The event seeks to raise awareness for mental health, with all proceeds going to support Vineyard Family Services, a local charity that assists kids in need and helps families in crisis.

“Let’s come together, get active and have fun while supporting a great cause,” read an official post on the event’s webpage. “Bring your family and friends for a morning filled with activities that promote both physical and mental well-being. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a positive impact on our community.”

Activities during the event will include the fun run itself, where participants are encouraged to either walk or run for a cause as well as family fitness fair booths that will allow attendees to explore interactive exhibits that focus on recreation, health and general wellness.

Food trucks will also be present throughout the run and participants will further have the opportunity to register for chances to win drawings for a list of door prizes.

Although attendance to the event is free, event organizers encourage participants to order a T-shirt during their registration process for $20. All participants who register by Feb. 2 will have the opportunity to order shirts, which also have youth sizes available, but no orders can be guaranteed following that date.

Late registrations, or those who do not wish to purchase a shirt, are still welcomed to enter donations of either $10 or $20 during their registrations that will go toward the cause.

“Let’s unite as a community, break the stigma surrounding mental health and promote overall well-being,” read an official post by Pelham City Schools. “Your participation contributes to creating a supportive and understanding environment for everyone. Together, we can make a difference.”