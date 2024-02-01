Chelsea girls, Thompson, Helena, Montevallo boys included in final basketball rankings Published 5:00 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Three area teams checked in at No. 8 in the final basketball rankings with the Chelsea Hornets girls basketball team, Thompson Warriors boys basketball team and Helena Huskies boys basketball team earning those spots from the Alabama Sports Writers Association on Thursday, Feb. 1.

In addition, the Montevallo Bulldogs boys basketball team made a return to the top 10 ahead of next week’s area tournaments for all teams in Alabama.

The Chelsea Hornets held steady at No. 8 in the Class 7A girls basketball rankings after finishing area play with a 30-point win over Oak Mountain on senior night.

After a season-ending clash with Calera on Thursday, Feb. 1, the Hornets will face Oak Mountain once again on Monday, Feb. 5 in the semifinals of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament at Hewitt-Trussville High School.

After rising five spots in last week’s rankings behind a win over Hoover, the Thompson Warriors slid down three places to No. 8 in the last Class 7A boys basketball rankings.

The Warriors hit a speed bump with a four-point loss to Vestavia Hills at home in their area finale on Friday, Jan. 26, but they rebounded with back-to-back wins over the Helena Huskies and Montevallo Bulldogs before the rankings were compiled.

Thompson will finish out the regular season with a home game against Pleasant Grove on Thursday, Feb. 1 before a rematch with Vestavia Hills in the Class 7A, Area 5 semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at Hoover High School.

While Helena lost to the Warriors in the final week of the regular season, the Huskies’ big win on the road at Pelham on Friday, Jan. 26 helped them stay at No. 8 in the Class 6A boys basketball rankings.

The victory over the Panthers took Helena to 20-6 on the season and 4-0 in area play, clinching the regular season area title and a spot in sub-regionals out of the three-team Class 6A, Area 8.

The Huskies will face the winner of Pelham and Briarwood in the area tournament finals at home on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

After a week away from the Class 4A boys basketball rankings, Montevallo retook its No. 10 spot in the classification.

The Bulldogs improved to 15-7 with a 28-point win over Holt in their final area game and a 13-point win over Class 3A No. 4 Midfield, with their lone loss of the week coming to the No. 8 team in Class 7A, the Thompson Warriors.

Montevallo will face West Blocton in the semifinals of the Class 4A, Area 6 tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at Bibb County High School.

To see the full rankings, read more below:

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

Bob Jones (25-3) Sparkman (19-7) Vestavia Hills (24-4) Hoover (21-7) Hewitt-Trussville (23-5) Davidson (24-6) Daphne (20-3) Chelsea (23-4) Auburn (22-4) Prattville (18-5)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (17-9), Enterprise (20-5), Foley (15-7).

CLASS 6A

Hazel Green (24-4) Clay-Chalkville (24-2) Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (22-7) Park Crossing (24-1) Huffman (20-7) Mortimer Jordan (20-5) Pike Road (22-4) Hartselle (16-6) McGill-Toolen (20-8) Parker (17-6)

Others nominated: Briarwood (17-9), Chilton County (19-9), Homewood (22-6), Lee-Huntsville (16-12), Minor (16-10), Pelham (17-10).

CLASS 5A

Jasper (23-4) Pleasant Grove (18-7) Southside-Gadsden (22-5) Moody (25-2) Gulf Shores (23-6) West Point (20-5) Selma (21-1) Scottsboro (21-6) Arab (21-6) Brewbaker Tech (14-14)

Others nominated: Carroll (17-7), Madison Academy (13-10), Sardis (20-9), St. Paul’s (18-5).

CLASS 4A

Good Hope (25-2) Prattville Christian (22-6) Deshler (22-6) Jackson (26-3) Anniston (24-4) Priceville (15-11) Hale County (21-6) Geneva (17-7) UMS-Wright (22-6) Handley (20-7)

Others nominated: Bibb County (22-3), Cherokee County (23-4), Cordova (19-6), Dora (19-4), Hamilton (21-5), T.R. Miller (19-4).

CLASS 3A

Lauderdale County (24-0) Plainview (25-5) Trinity (20-5) Clements (19-8) St. James (21-5) Susan Moore (21-4) Midfield (14-9) Glencoe (18-9) Sumter Central (10-8) Southside-Selma (14-7)

Others nominated: Ashford (13-7), Childersburg (18-7), New Brockton (16-5), Monroe County (16-2), Northside Methodist (19-7), Providence Christian (19-7), Straughn (17-7).

CLASS 2A

Mars Hill Bible (17-6) Decatur Heritage (22-4) Locust Fork (18-4) Cold Springs (22-4) Lanett (17-4) Sulligent (19-3) Ider (17-10) Sand Rock (21-7) Abbeville (20-2) Washington County (15-0)

Others nominated: Cottonwood (17-4), Horseshoe Bend (16-6), North Sand Mountain (15-9), Pisgah (16-10), Ranburne (14-3), Samson (16-6).

CLASS 1A

Spring Garden (26-1) Skyline (18-7) Belgreen (22-6) Elba (22-4) Shoals Christian (18-7) Winterboro (14-5) Marion County (12-13) Cedar Bluff (19-10) Brilliant (19-9) Waterloo (20-9)

Others nominated: A.L. Johnson (10-4), Autaugaville (10-9), Athens Bible (11-6), Georgiana (12-10), Keith (12-8), Kinston (19-8).

AISA

Glenwood (23-5) Edgewood Academy (25-3) Sparta Academy (20-3) Lee-Scott (14-8) Fort Dale Academy (12-7) Southern Academy (15-2) Lakeside (11-12) Hooper Academy (12-9) Springwood (13-6) Lowndes Academy (NA)

Others nominated: None.

BOYS

CLASS 7A

Huntsville (27-2) Austin (25-4) Hoover (23-3) Central-Phenix City (14-5) Vestavia Hills (20-5) Baker (21-7) Mary Montgomery (22-4) Thompson (19-8) Fairhope (20-5) Auburn (23-5)

Others nominated: Albertville (23-7), Dothan (18-8), Enterprise (19-4), Hewitt-Trussville (18-9), JAG (NA).

CLASS 6A

Buckhorn (21-5) Mountain Brook (21-6) Paul Bryant (21-4) Clay-Chalkville (20-8) McGill-Toolen (21-6) Fort Payne (25-2) Cullman (19-8) Helena (20-6) Pinson Valley (15-10) Northridge (22-4)

Others nominated: Homewood (20-8), Minor (19-7), Parker (20-9), Theodore (16-11).

CLASS 5A

Fairfield (23-2) Valley (18-1) Williamson (22-6) Vigor (22-6) Sardis (25-2) Madison Academy (23-6) Eufaula (21-6) Scottsboro (16-8) Ramsay (18-8) Alexandria (19-7)

Others nominated: Carroll-Ozark (18-6), Charles Henderson (17-10), East Limestone (17-6), Jasper (19-7), Russellville (15-5), Selma (16-6), Springville (17-10), West Point (17-10).

CLASS 4A

Jackson (22-2) White Plains (21-8) Jacksonville (23-6) Anniston (16-7) Fultondale (16-7) American Christian (20-6) Wilcox Central (18-6) Escambia Co. (13-8) Andalusia (17-8) Montevallo (17-7)

Others nominated: Brooks (20-5), Geneva (20-8), Good Hope (17-9).

CLASS 3A

Sumter Central (18-3) Houston Academy (21-3) Plainview (22-6) Midfield (18-9) Geraldine (19-6) Providence Christian (20-5) Cottage Hill (17-9) Carbon Hill (21-5) Hillcrest-Evergreen (25-4) Montgomery Academy (21-7)

Others nominated: Danville (17-8), Glencoe (15-8), Oakman (13-4), Piedmont (13-10).

CLASS 2A

Mars Hill Bible (19-3) LaFayette (19-6) Red Bay (19-6) Pisgah (12-8) Collinsville (18-9) Zion Chapel (20-7) Tanner (14-6) B.B. Comer (17-5) Chickasaw (19-7) Ariton (16-7)

Others nominated: Gaston (18-7).

CLASS 1A

Covenant Christian (19-8) Georgiana (21-3) Spring Garden (22-4) Marion Co. (21-6) Skyline (21-4) McIntosh (21-4) Keith (15-8) Woodville (21-7) Belgreen (15-6) Florala (17-8)

Others nominated: Addison (17-5), Lynn (13-6), Pleasant Home (16-10), Red Level (12-9).

AISA

Bessemer Academy (20-1) Springwood (20-4) Valiant Cross (20-4) Lee-Scott (20-5) Glenwood (20-9) Escambia Academy (15-2) Abbeville Christian (17-7) Wilcox Academy (15-2) Patrician (16-1) Evangel Christian (13-10)

Others nominated: Fort Dale Academy (12-6), Lowndes Academy (13-4).