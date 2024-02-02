Mardi Gras Party Fundraiser to take place Feb. 17 in Columbiana Published 6:32 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

By RACHEL RAIFORD | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Residents can look forward to a night of auctions, live music and hors d’oeuvres all while supporting local arts programs during the Mardi Gras Party Fundraiser at the Shelby County Arts Council.

The Women’s Clubs of Columbiana is set to host a Mardi Gras Party Fundraiser for the Shelby County Arts Council on Saturday, Feb. 17 in the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square in Columbiana.

The benefit will feature live music by the Chuck King Band along with hors d’oeuvres and an auction. This year, the auction is online ahead of time, allowing everyone to start shopping early. To view and bid on auction items visit 32auctions.com/SCAC?r=1&t=all.

Some of the items currently on auction include:

A dinner for four prepared by Chef Jon Harrison

A $100 gift certificate to The Fish Market Restaurant

Daniel Moore signed art print

A football signed by coach Nick Saban

A 100 gift certificate to Grand Ticino Restaurant

An Auburn gift basket

All proceeds from the event will support the Shelby County Arts Council programs like, Writing our Stories, Art Therapy with the Arc of Shelby County and scholarship funding for SCAC classes and programs.

On each Tuesday leading up to the event, the SCAC is doing a Fat Tuesday Giveaway on their social media channels. They will be giving away a single ticket each Tuesday leading up to the benefit.

The Mardi Gras Party Fundraiser will run on Feb. 17 from 7-10 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets visit Shelbycountyartscouncil.com. Ticket prices start at just $40 for a single ticket, $75 for a couple, and $350 for a reserved table of eight.