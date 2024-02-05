Heatherwood Golf and Country Club shuts down Published 11:43 am Monday, February 5, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – Heatherwood Golf and Country Club officially closed its doors on Jan. 31 after failing to generate enough revenue.

On Jan. 31, property owner Kishan Amin of Dash Amin, LLC closed down Heatherwood Golf and Country Club at 400 St Annes Dr, Birmingham.

When asked for the reasoning behind the club’s closure, Amin said it was “not generating enough revenue.”

Amin shared that he had “no idea” as to why the business struggled to generate revenue and said he does not yet have any plans to sell the business.

On its official website, Heatherwood Gold and Country Club is described as offering terrific views and challenging play for golfers at every skill level with well-groomed fairways and greens that keep the course difficult, yet friendly.

Heatherwood Golf Club first opened in 1986 and was designed by Arthur L. Davis with a redesign in 2001 by John LaFoy. After closing for more than seven years due to financial issues, around 100 local homeowners and other stakeholders pooled funds to purchase the property, pay off outstanding debts and perform the work necessary to re-open the club. The golf course was reopened in 2016 after $100,000 worth of work and the golf club once again saw changes to its design.

The front nine and back nine were flipped so that players could finish closer to the clubhouse and the formerly private club became semi-private. The business offered dinners, trivia games and bingo.

Amin purchased Heatherwood Hills Country Club in 2020 for $220,000 from the previous owners and the club saw a name change to Heatherwood Golf and Country Club where it continued operations until 2024.

Those interested in learning more about the golf club may visit its website at Heatherwoodgcc.com.