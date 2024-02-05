Vincent advances to sub-regionals with area semifinals win over Altamont Published 10:59 am Monday, February 5, 2024

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

BIRMINGHAM – The Vincent Yellow Jackets are now one step closer to their ultimate goal after securing a spot in sub-regionals.

The Jackets defeated the Altamont Knights 56-44 in the semifinals of the Class 2A, Area 8 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama to punch their ticket to the next round.

In addition, Vincent will now play for the right to host its sub-regional game against Cornerstone in the area championship game on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.

The Jackets offense got off to a strong start with six points apiece from KK McGinnis and Kinsley Perkins and as a team, Vincent scored 14 points in the first quarter.

That was enough to outpace Altamont, which scored 13 in the opening quarter, and give the Jackets a one-point lead at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter was more of a defensive battle as the teams combined for 17 points in the remaining minutes before halftime.

Vincent spread out its offense and had four different players each score a basket. The Jackets increased their lead by two to 23-20 as the teams headed into the halftime locker room.

McGinnis powered the Jackets attack after the break with her best quarter of the game from the field.

She scored four field goals and went 4-5 from the free throw line to total 12 points in the third quarter, which was the majority of Vincent’s 17 points in the quarter.

The Jackets defense contained the Knights offense to Tanner Battle and surrendered 10 points during the third. Their defensive effort helped give them a 10-point lead heading into the fourth.

Both teams ramped up the scoring in the fourth quarter in a sprint to the finish. Vincent, however, got the better of Altamont as McGinnis went 4-4 from the free throw line and added six more points to her final tally.

The Jackets’ 16 points in the fourth meant that the Knights could not close the double-digit gap and kept Vincent’s season alive.

McGinnis had 26 points to lead both teams. Kinsley Perkins got into double-figures with 12 points, TK Smoot and Makayla Perkins had six points apiece and Taniya Robertson scored four points in the win.